Bobby Deol's Birthday Wish For 'Best Friend' Preity Zinta Is A True Blast From The Past

Happy Birthday Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta turns 44 today and it wouldn't be wrong to say that she is one of Bollywood's most loved actresses (the many birthday posts prove that). On her special day, Preity's colleagues and fans posted on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for her. However, the birthday wish that stole our hearts is the one posted by actor Bobby Deol. Bobby, who has co-starred with Preity in films such as Soldier, Heroes and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom among others, shared an adorable picture collage and an extensive note for Preity on his Instagram profile. The collage shared by Bobby Deol, features several throwback pictures of the duo.

In his note, Bobby Deol lovingly addressed Preity as "Pritam Singh," a nickname that he gave Preity during the shooting of the 1998 film Soldier. Bobby wrote: "Feels like yesterday, the 24 years of knowing you! The friendship that we share knows no bounds... Pritam Singh you deserve the best, wishing you all the happiness in the world on your birthday today. Love you the most. #birthdaygirl #happybirthday #bestfriend."

Besides Bobby Deol, several other Bollywood stars have wished the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress on social media. Abhishek Bachchan, who shared screen space with Preity in films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, tweeted: "Happy birthday Zintar Singh. Have an amazing year. Lots of love."

Happy birthday Zintar Singh. Have an amazing year. Lots of love. @realpreityzinta#Aaho — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 31, 2019

Happy Birthday @realpreityzinta stay charming & witty as you've always been. May your lucky star shine brighter this year and forever! — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 31, 2019

Riteish Deshmukh and Anil Kapoor also posted wishes for the actress.

Dearest Ting Ting Ting @realpreityzinta ... wishing you a fantastic birthday- May you always spread smiles around you. Big big hug — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 31, 2019

Wishing the one with the sweetest smile & warmest heart a very happy birthday! @realpreityzinta sending you lots of love! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 31, 2019

Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut in the 1998 film Dil Se. She has delivered many hit films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Veer Zaara, Salaam Namaste and Koi...Mil Gaya among others. She was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit/i>.