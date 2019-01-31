Bobby Deol's Birthday Wish For 'Best Friend' Preity Zinta Is A True Blast From The Past

Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh also wished the actress

Happy Birthday Preity Zinta: Bobby Deol shared this collage. (Image courtesy: iambobbydeol)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Bobby Deol and Preity co-starred in Soldier and Heroes
  2. They also shared screen space in Jhoom Barabar Jhoom
  3. "The friendship that we share knows no bounds," wrote Bobby Deol

Preity Zinta turns 44 today and it wouldn't be wrong to say that she is one of Bollywood's most loved actresses (the many birthday posts prove that). On her special day, Preity's colleagues and fans posted on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for her. However, the birthday wish that stole our hearts is the one posted by actor Bobby Deol. Bobby, who has co-starred with Preity in films such as Soldier, Heroes and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom among others, shared an adorable picture collage and an extensive note for Preity on his Instagram profile. The collage shared by Bobby Deol, features several throwback pictures of the duo.

In his note, Bobby Deol lovingly addressed Preity as "Pritam Singh," a nickname that he gave Preity during the shooting of the 1998 film Soldier. Bobby wrote: "Feels like yesterday, the 24 years of knowing you! The friendship that we share knows no bounds... Pritam Singh you deserve the best, wishing you all the happiness in the world on your birthday today. Love you the most. #birthdaygirl #happybirthday #bestfriend."

Take a look at Bobby Deol's post here:

 

 

Besides Bobby Deol, several other Bollywood stars have wished the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress on social media. Abhishek Bachchan, who shared screen space with Preity in films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, tweeted: "Happy birthday Zintar Singh. Have an amazing year. Lots of love."

 

 

Here's what Madhuri Dixit tweeted:

 

 

Riteish Deshmukh and Anil Kapoor also posted wishes for the actress.

 

 

 

 

Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut in the 1998 film Dil Se. She has delivered many hit films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Veer Zaara, Salaam Namaste and Koi...Mil Gaya among others. She was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit/i>.

