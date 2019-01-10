On Hrithik Roshan's Birthday, Sonali Bendre, Preity Zinta, Farah Khan And Others Share Throwback Pics

Hrithik Roshan's Birthday: Preity Zinta shared this blast from the past. (Image courtesy realpz)

Highlights Hrithik Roshan turned 45 on Monday Hrithik's Dhoom 2 co-star Abhishek also posted wish "You are a fine example of a great son," tweeted Riteish

As Hrithik Roshan blows 45 candles on his birthday cake on Thursday, Bollywood celebrities extended their warm wishes on social media to wish the actor on his special day.On Hrithik Roshan's birthday, stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Preity Zinta, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and others have posted their messages for the Kaabil actor. While some actors shared adorable throwback pictures on their Instagram profile, others tweeted heartfelt messages. Hrithik's close friend Sonali Bendre shared a throwback picture on Twitter, which also features Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, and wrote: "Happiest Birthday to you, Duggu! Love, health and happiness always! Lots of love!"

Take a look at Sonali Bendre's post here:

Happiest Birthday to you, Duggu! Love, health and happiness always!

Lots of love! @iHrithikpic.twitter.com/jcIwoEYrea — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) January 10, 2019

Preity Zinta, who has co-starred with Hrithik Roshan in films like Koi... Mil Gaya, Mission Kashmir, Lakshya and Krrish, shared an adorable throwback of himself along with the actor and she accompanied the post along with an extensive note. Preity wrote: "Happy birthday to my darling Hrithik Roshan. It's been a long time since we burned up the dance floor on your birthday but I shall wait till we meet again. Here's wishing you loads of love, success, sexiness and kisses now and always . She added hashtags like "friends forever," "happy birthday Hrithik Roshan," and "birthday boy" to the post.

If you thought Preity Zinta's throwback birthday wish for Hrithik was epic, we would suggest you to check out Farah Khan's post. The filmmaker shared one helluva throwback picture on her Instagram profile. Farah stuck gold in her photo archive and shared a picture from 2003 (going by her caption). "When we would dance with random strangers on the beaches of Ko Samui (New Year's Eve 2003). Love you. Hrithik Roshan happy birthday!"

Abhishek Bachchan, who has worked with Hrithik Roshan in Dhoom 2 and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, did not share a throwback picture, but he did post a sweet wish for the actor on Twitter.

Happy Birthday @iHrithik. Have a super year Bro Braz! Full power to you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 10, 2019

Hrithik Roshan's birthday wises were not merely confined to throwbacks and Twitter posts. Tiger Shroff, who co-stars with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's untitled project, made a special video in order to wish his "inspiration." Tiger shared a video in which he could be seen dancing on Hrithik's iconic song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the 2000 film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

Riteish Deshmukh also shared a wish for Hrithik Roshan. "Happy Birthday dear Hrithik - Have a blessed one. You are a fine example of a great son and an extraordinary father. God bless your entire family with good health and happiness. Much love," wrote Riteish.

Happy Birthday Dear @iHrithik -have a blessed one... you are a fine example of a great son & an extraordinary father... god bless your entire family with good health and happiness. Much love. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 10, 2019

Hrithik Roshan's last big release was the 2017 film Kaabil, co-starring Yami Gautam and Ronit Roy. Hrithik will next be seen playing the role of a mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30. He also has Siddharth Anand's untitled project, co-starring Tiger Shroff in the pipeline.