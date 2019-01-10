'Hrithik Roshan, BFF From And Through This World': Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan's Birthday Post For Him

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan with their children (Image courtesy suzkr)

On Hrithik Roshan's 45th birthday, came an adorable wish from ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Sharing a set of priceless family photos from their several vacations together, Sussanne had the best birthday wish ever: “Happiest, happy birthday to my BFF from and through this world and onto other realms. The force will always be with you. #shineonunlimited #thisman #bestBBF #10january2019 #bestdadintheworld #soulmate.” Posted on midnight, the photo has garnered some 94,621 likes in just nine hours with fans gushing over how adorable everyone is looking in the photos. Sussanne's sister, celebrated jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali also wished Hrithik on his birthday. “Happy birthday, Duggu. Have an amazing day and year. Lots of love and luck, light laughter, health happiness and prosperity,” Farah wrote in the comments section. Sonali Bendre also wished the actor his birthday.

Take a look at Sussanne's post here:

Hrithik and Sussanne married in 2000 and were officially divorced in 2014. However, the duo continue to trend for their post-split rapport with each other - they are spotted at parties together and even at the theatres with the children. Hrithik and Sussanne often take their children out on vacations to exotic foreign locations. Hrithik Roshan was photographed at the Mumbai airport along with Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The family returned from their London vacation recently.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan trended big time in November last year, after the actor shared multiple pictures from what appeared to be from a family holiday that he took with Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. In the post, Hrithik addressed Sussanne as his "closest friend" and he wrote: "Here is Sussanne, my closest friend (also my ex-wife) capturing a moment with me and our boys... A moment in itself."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in 2017's Kaabil, which performed moderately at the box office. He is currently gearing up for the release of Super 30 which is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar.

Happy birthday, Hrithik Roshan. Have a blast!