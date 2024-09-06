Advertisement

Inside Rakesh Roshan's Birthday Celebrations With Hrithik, Saba Azad And Family

"Dear family, thank you for the amazing 75th birthday celebration," wrote Rakesh Roshan

Read Time: 2 mins
Rakesh Roshan shared this image. (courtesy: rakesh_roshan9)
New Delhi:

Rakesh Roshan shared a picture from his 75th birthday celebrations on Instagram. He captioned the post, "Dear family, thank you for the amazing 75th birthday celebration. Your love made it truly special." The picture features Hrithik Roshan, his parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, the actor's girlfriend Saba Azad, Hrithik's sister Sunaina Roshan and also Hrithik's sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. The family frame also features Rajesh Roshan, his daughter Pashmina and son Eshaan.

Take a look at the post here:

Sunaina Roshan shared a special post for her dad and she wrote in the caption, "To the man who taught me the true meaning of strength, resilience and love. You have been my guiding light, my biggest inspiration and above all, my greatest blessing! Papa, here's celebrating YOU and the legacy you have created. Happy 75th Birthday, my Papa. Love you." In the comments section of the post, Hrithik wrote, "This is the most innovative sweetest most wonderful birthday wish ever. Happy birthday papa. Well done didi."

Rakesh Roshan started his career as an actor in 1970 film Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani and followed it up films like Buniyaad, Khoobsurat, Kaamchor and Bhagwan Dada among others. He made his debut as director with 1987 film Khudgarz and also directed films like Khoon Bhari Maang, King Uncle, Koyala and Karan Arjun. He gave son Hrithik his big Bollywood break with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. The film released in theatres in January this year. He will next be seen in War 2 with Jr NTR.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
