Hrithik Roshan's Father's Day Post For Rakesh Roshan Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Hrithik Roshan shared this image. (Image courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan's latest Instagram entry screams his love for his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. On Sunday, to mark the occasion of Father's Day, the actor shared a throwback black-and-white image of his father. In the frame, a young Rakesh Roshan can be seen looking dapper and posing for the camera. In his heartfelt message, Hrithik wrote, “People still don't know the real magnitude of the Man you are. Your resilience is unparalleled. Your journey continues to inspire me everyday. And now it inspires your grandkids too. I hope someday soon the entire world sees your real story too. The world needs more men like you. Happy Father's Day papa.”

Responding to Hrithik Roshan's post, Rakesh Roshan said, “Duggu thank you! Blessings & love,” accompanied by a red heart. Actor Kunal Kapoor and director Zoya Akhtar dropped red hearts. Actress Somy Ali commented, “My mom's favourite actor. The best and the most humble I have ever seen. Happy Father's Day to both of you.” Hema Dangi, popularly known as Kaki Singer said, “Happy Father's Day to all the amazing fathers who put their children's needs above everything and everyone.”

Hrithik Roshan never misses a chance to celebrate his parents. On his mother Pinkie Roshan's birthday, the actor shared a super fun video from her gym session and said, “Chaplin said “ to truly laugh , learn to take your pain and play with it”. Mama, this I learn from you :) Happy 70th birthday my Supermom! There isn't anyone like you ! Here's to an adventure that has only just begun !! I love you. C'mon everybody !!! Clap your hands.”

Last year, on Rakesh Roshan's birthday, Hrithik Roshan posted a selfie on Instagram. In the image, the father-son duo can be seen smiling. “I know how to be a soldier and a fighter only because of the way I have seen my father live his passions and hardships. Thank you for teaching me something only a few lucky ones get to learn from their fathers. It's the best thing I got from you. Happy birthday, papa. From a son and a soldier for life!” Hrithik wrote in the caption.

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone.