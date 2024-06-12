Rakesh Roshan Gives Roaring Shout Out To Niece Pashmina's Ishq Vishk Rebound: 'A Film That Will Hit The Bulls Eye'

A still from Ishq Vishk Rebound trailer. (courtesy: rakesh_roshan9)

Veteran actor Rakesh Roshan gave a roaring shout out to his niece Pashmina Roshan, who is all set to embark upon a journey in Bollywood with her big debut Ishq Vishk Rebound. A day after the film's trailer released, the Khubsoorat actor shared it on his Instagram feed and wrote, "Youthful trailer with hit songs. Looks like a film that will hit the bulls eye! Best of luck to the team Ishk Vishk Rebound!" Pashmina was quick to reply as she wrote, "Thankyou so much tutu papa! Coming from you, this is the most empowering for us."

The other stars of the film Rohit Saraf and Naila Grrewal also left comments below the post. Rohit wrote, "Sir, your support is an honour. Thank you so so much can't wait to share the film with you," while Naila gushed, "Thank you so much for extending your support, Sir! Means a lot."

Take a look at the post below:

Hrithik Roshan never fails to cheer for his cousin Pashmina and on Tuesday, the Fighter star did nothing different. Hrithik Roshan gave a loud shout out to his cousin Pashmina Roshan's trailer of her debut film Ishq Vishk Rebound. Hours after the makers dropped the film's trailer, Hrithik Roshan shared the video of the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, "O, this was amazing. The plot. Its new. I love it." For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan are children of actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan. Rakesh Roshan's brother Rajesh Roshan, who is a music director, is married to Kanchan Roshan. The couple are parents to two children, Pashmina Roshan and Eshaan Roshan.

See what Hrithik Roshan posted for his cousin:

Ishq Vishk Rebound is the second instalment of the Ishq Vishk franchise. The first instalment, Ishq Vishk, was released in 2003. The film marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor. Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala were also featured in the movie.