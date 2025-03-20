"Rekha Troubled Those Who Didn't Pay Her," Recalls Rakesh Roshan

Rekha, one of the most popular actresses of her time, was in headlines as magazines and industry insiders would "gossip" about her "tantrums". Rakesh Roshan, who acted with her as well as directed her, has a different story to tell. In a recent interaction with ANI, Rakesh Roshan shared about his association with Rekha and how he once confronted her after hearing gossips.

"Rekha has a quality which very few heroines have. She is different in all her films. I did a couple of films with her as an actor - Khoobsurat, Aakraman and Aurat. When I went to her with a mother's role in Khoon Bhari Maang as a director, people warned me against her. They said you are making a film with her, she never comes on time, always runs away before time," recalled Rakesh Roshan.

After hearing gossips about her "tantrums" and "unprofessional behaviour", Rakesh Roshan once confronted her and shared what he had been hearing back then.

"I always heard these rumours about her, but whenever I worked with her, I never witnessed any such thing. When I went to Rekha as a director, I told her, 'Listen, this is only my second film, and it is a difficult subject. It is a woman-oriented film. I am taking a risk with this film. The story was such that in the climax, the wife kills her husband. I asked her clearly, 'You won't give me any trouble me na?' She was like, 'What are you even saying? Have I ever done this? I only trouble people who don't pay me or they don't fulfill their commitments'. I said okay," he recalled.

Recently, senior actor Ranjeet, in an interview with Vickey Lalwani, shared that he had to ask Rekha to return the signing amount as he couldn't "tolerate" her tantrums.

Rakesh Roshan was honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema award at IIFA 2025 and it was presented by Rekha. The actress also worked in Rakesh Roshan's directorial Koi... Mil Gaya.