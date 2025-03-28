Rakesh Roshan Confirms <i>Krrish 4</i> To Be Directed By Hrithik Roshan: "25 Years Later You Are Being Launched As A Director"

There has been a lot of buzz around how Krrish 4 is panning out. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had directed the previous instalments in the superhero-action franchise. There has been no confirmation on who will take on the director's seat for the fourth instalment, until now.

Rakesh Roshan took to Instagram to announce that Hrithik Roshan is being launched as a director, 25 years after he was launched as an actor, under the guidance of Aditya Chopra and Rakesh Roshan himself.

The post featured a picture of the father-son duo, and the caption read, "Duggu 25 years back I launched you as an actor, and today again after 25 years you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers Aditya Chopra & myself to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings!"

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad too reacted to the post with a series of hearts.

There were a lot of reports making the rounds about how Krrish 4 was getting delayed due to budgetary concerns. Siddharth Anand and his production banner Marflix had stepped away from the project for the same reason. Since it was Siddharth who had onboarded Karan Malhotra as the director for Krrish 4, he too exited the project along with Siddharth.

However, seems like the balls are finally rolling, as Hrithik Roshan is all set to wear the director's hat and call the shots, under the able guidance of Rakesh Roshan and Aditya Chopra.

The previous instalments in the franchise were Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), Krrish (2006), and Krrish 3 (2013).