Inside Kunal Kapoor's Budapest Diaries With Co-Star Saif Ali Khan And Director Siddharth Anand

Kunal Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: KunalKapoor)

Kunal Kapoor has recently wrapped up the shoot of Jewel Thief in Budapest. The Siddharth Anand directorial features Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Kunal Kapoor treated his Instafam to some fun-filled pictures from Budapest on Thursday. In the first click, Kunal can be seen relishing some dessert. In the other click, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor and Siddharth Anand can be seen posing for the camera together. Kunal also shared a solo picture of himself. He simply captioned the pictures, "Budapest diaries." Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Kunal Kapoor announced the wrap up of the film with a fun post. Sharing the pictures with co-star Saif Ali Khan, Nikita Dutta and Mamta Anand (Siddharth Anand's wife), Kunal Kapoor wrote in the caption, "I'm the senior most actor so I think I should be the one to announce "it's a wrap". But I'm the director and what happened to "ladies first". Ok let's all just compromise and do a group photo to call it! Or better still, let's just get the whole unit together to say "it's a wrap people." Take a look:

Kunal has also shared a happy picture of himself on his Instagram from Budapest. He simply captioned it, "Truly a good morning, when you wake up to a view like this." Take a look:

Earlier, during the promotions of his aerial action thriller Fighter, Siddharth Anand confirmed that he was collaborating with his first hero, Saif Ali Khan for a new project. At the time, he told Pinkvilla, "We are doing a fun action film with Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. It's a quirky film, and all my energy is directed towards that." The publication also quoted a source as saying that while the film will be produced by Siddharth Anand, it will not be directed by him. Instead, Robbie Grewal, who previously directed RAW: Romeo Akhbar Walter, will be helming the project. The source said: "While the film is titled Jewel Thief, it has got nothing to do with the original film starring the legendary Dev Anand. Siddharth Anand had this title registered under his banner and believes that the tile is apt for the subject of this Robbie Grewal directorial."