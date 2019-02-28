Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough Are Counting Days To Their Next Wedding Anniversary Already

Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough in a cute photo (courtesy realpz)

Preity Zinta began celebrating her wedding anniversary with an early anniversary post on Instagram on Thursday, for which she zeroed in on an adorable selfie of herself and husband Gene Goodenough. Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough had a wedding in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016 and we absolutely love the caption of her anniversary post. "That look on our faces as we look at the calendar and realise we have to wait another year to celebrate our wedding anniversary," wrote the 44-year-old actress. Well, in the post, Preity and Gene sport contrasting expressions in the selfie. Preity also added an anniversary wish for Gene Goodenough and wrote: "Happy anniversary, my love!" Aww, so cute.

Preity Zinta's posts, adorably featuring Gene Goodenough, almost always arrive with the hashtag '#patiparmeshwar.' On Valentine's Day, this is what she wrote for him: "You may be one person for this world but to me. You are my world."

Our particular favourite is this "jaadu ki jhappi" photo, in which the actress wrote: "Loving every moment of being in New York with my better half."

Three years ago, Preity Zinta had a close-knit wedding in Los Angeles, months after which, she introduced Gene Goodenough to her Bollywood friends with a reception in Mumbai, which was attended by the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and others.

Preity Zinta was recently seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, co-starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. Ahead of that, Preity Zinta was seen in 2013 film Ishkq In Paris, which was also written and directed by her. Preity Zinta is best known for films such as Soldier, Kya Kehna, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and Salaam Namaste.