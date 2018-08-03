Preity Zinta And Husband Gene Goodenough Fill Up Their Los Angeles Diaries

Preity Zinta shared this picture with husband Gene Goodenough (Image courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough are enjoying their time in Los Angeles with family. Two updates from her holiday made an entry to her Instagram account and the location appears to be just perfect. "Travel diaries with my silver lining! Here's to many more memories for us to bloom," Preity captioned her and Gene's picture, adding hashtags like 'Life Partner,' Memories' and 'Wanderlust.' The latest picture is from their big fat dinner (as informed by Preity) with her cousins and their kids. "God made us cousins because he knew our mothers could not handle us as siblings," Preity wrote.

Inside Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough's travel diaries.

Preity Zinta always keeps her Instafam updated with her whereabouts. She recently went to New York and California. Loved-up posts of her and Gene came up back-to-back.

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in February 2016. After the wedding, she keeps shuttling between Los Angeles and India. Gene Goodenough is reportedly a financial analyst.

Her throwback photos are also something to look forward to.

After fulfilling her Indian Premier League (IPL) duties, she quickly returned to the US. Preity co-owns Kings XI Punjab team.

Preity Zinta may be busy with work and but she always accommodates her roster space for holidays and adventures with her travel buddy Gene Goodenough.

Preity Zinta hasn't made any screen appearance after 2013's Ishkq In Paris, which she also produced. Her next film is the much-delayed Bhaiyyaji Superhitt which is expected to hit the screens during Dussehra. In Bhaiyyaji Superhitt, Preity co-stars with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.