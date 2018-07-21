Preity Zinta Instagrams A 'Jaadu Ki Jhappi' Pic With Husband Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta Instagrammed this photo (courtesy realpz)

Preity Zinta just Instagrammed an adorable selfie with husband Gene Goodenough and had the sweetest caption ever to add to it. Preity and Gene are currently in the Big Apple, from where she shared the post-card like entry with her Instafam. "Loving every moment of being in New York with my better half," read the caption, which was followed up with mushy tags like "my sunshine", "pati parmeshwar" and "jaadu ki jhappi." Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in February 2016 since when she's been shuttling between Los Angeles and India. Gene Goodenough is known to be a financial analyst based out of California.

Here's what Preity shared on Saturday!

Earlier this month, Preity Zinta trended a great deal, courtesy Gene Goodenough... Or should we say his unique gift to Preity on 4th of July. The quirky gift was actually "a new American bikini", which was explained in the photo Instagrammed by Preity. It turned out to be a dress with the cut-outs of a bikini imprinted on it. LOL. "Happy 4th of July US to everyone who celebrate it today. I love my new home away from home. Husband got me a new American bikini and I thought it's appropriate to wear it today," she captioned the photo.

Preity Zinta may spend some of the time in India but she always has space for holidays and adventures on her roster. Gene Goodenough is her favourite travel buddy and here's proof:

On the work front, Preity Zinta was last seen in 2013's Ishkq In Paris, which she also produced. Her next film - the much-delayed Bhaiyyaji Superhitt, has finally been assigned a release date. It is expected to hit the screens during Dussehra now - October 19.