Preity Zinta Got The Quirkiest Fourth Of July Gift From Her Husband. Details Here

Actress Preity Zinta, who currently resides in the US, celebrated July 4 (US Independence Day) with a lot of zeal (at least her latest Instagram post says so). In fact the actress even received a quirky gift from her husband Gene Goodenough. The 43-year-old actress also mentioned in the post that her husband got her a "new American bikini." Now, anyone who has seen the picture, will observe that the "new American bikini" that Preity mentioned, is in fact a t-shirt ( with an imprint of a bikini).On Thursday morning, the actress wished her fans on social media and wrote: "Happy 4th of July to everyone who celebrates it today. I love my new home away from home. Husband got me a new American bikini and I thought it's appropriate to wear it today." We must say, we loved Ms Zinta's sense of humour.



Preity Zinta frequently makes it to the trends list for her "Throwback Thursday" posts and we often get a glimpse of her life in the US, through her Instagram posts. Here are some of our favourite posts, featuring the actress and her husband Gene Goodenough:



Preity got married to American businessman partner Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles, on February 29, 2016.



After two years of getting married to the US citizen, Gene Goodenough, Preity, added her husband's initials to her name and changed it to Preity G Zinta on social media, in May this year. She tweeted: "After marriage, I decided to take 'G' from my husband's name. One 'G' is good enough for me."





After marriage I decided to take the G from my husbands name. One G is Goodenough for me Ting https://t.co/9j6rBdqpxi — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) June 6, 2018



Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut with the 1998 film Dil Se.. and is best known for her performances in films such as Kal Ho Na Ho, Koi... Mil Gaya and Veer-Zaara among others. She was last seen in the 2013 film Ishkq In Paris, which was also produced by her Apart from being an actress, she is an entrepreneur and co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab.