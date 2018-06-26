Preity Zinta Posts Pic With Salman Khan's Dabangg Reloaded Tour Colleagues Sonakshi Sinha And Jacqueline Fernandez

Preity Zinta shared this picture with Sonakshi Sinha (Image courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta never fails to treat us to some wonderful pictures from her outings. Recently, she seems to have dropped by at Salman Khan's Dabangg Reloaded Tour stop (Los Angeles) and shared a picture with Sonakshi Sinha, from the backstage while she's now busy shopping with Jacqueline Fernandez. Sonkashi and Jacqueline are part of the Dabangg Reloaded Tour, which is happening in the US. "Always a pleasure to see the stunning and vivacious Sonakshi Sinha in action at the Dabangg Reloaded Tour" she captioned the picture with the Akira actress while for Jacqueline, Preity wrote, "Girls just wanna have fun. Here is Jacqueline Fernandez and yours truly, striking a pose with our new sunglasses."



Take a look at the pictures here.







Preity Zinta shuttles between India and the US, where she currently lives with husband Gene Goodenough. The couple married in 2016.





About a month ago, Preity had shared an epic throwback picture from 2004's Temptation Tour , in which she had paired with Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Rampal.



And, for Salman, she posted this some weeks ago.



Salman Khan and Preity Zinta have co-starred in films like Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega..., Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa and Jaan-E-Mann.



Meanwhile, apart from Sonakshi and Jacqueline, Katrina Kaif, Daisy Shah, Prabhudeva are also part of Salman Khan's Dabangg Reloaded Tour.



Salman Khan was last seen in Race 3, which also starred Jacqueline and Daisy. The film has made over Rs 130 crores at the box office.