Salman Khan 'Will Never Guess' Who Features In Preity Zinta's Throwback Pic

Preity Zinta shared a throwback post on Instagram (courtesy realpz)

Highlights "Hey Salman Khan, you will never guess what I found" wrote Preity "Remember this?" she added Preity's photo must be at least from 9 years ago

"Hey Salman Khan, you will never guess what I found! Remember this?" Instagrammed Preity Zinta as she shared a photo of herself with Myson - Salman Khan's pet bull mastiff, who died in 2009. In the throwback post , Myson can be seen accompanying Preity to a run on the beach. It appears that Preity and Salman were on a vacation in Goa with friends and had a blast with no paparazzi around (read the hashtags on her photo for more details). Salman Khan's pet dogs - Myson and Myjaan - died in the same year, after which the 52-year-old superstar constructed a memorial for his dogs near Galaxy Apartments - on the traffic Island near Mehboob studio.Preity Zinta's photo has been 'liked' over 142,114 times in four hours. Preity Zinta and Salman Khan have famously co-starred in films such asand. Apart from their films together, they are great friends IRL. Earlier this year, Preity Zinta flew into Jodhpur to meet Salman Khan, who at that time was in Jodhour Jail after he was declared guilty of killing endangered blackbucks 20 years ago. Preity Zinta was also one of the first celebrities to have visited Salman Khan's Mumbai home after the actor was convicted in a 2002 hit-and-run case in July 2015.Last seen in 2013's, Preity Zinta's much delayedwill now release on September 14. Salman Khan will be seen inat the theatres this Friday.