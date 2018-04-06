Preity Zinta In Jodhpur Where Salman Khan Is Jailed. 'True Friendship,' Says Twitter

A photo of Preity Zinta that was shared on social media (courtesy Twitter )

Highlights Preity Zinta arrived in Jodhpur on Friday afternoon Preity Zinta is currently in India to attend the IPL Salman Khan was taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail on Thursday

@realpreityzinta in jodhpur ... love u preity WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN pic.twitter.com/R3yUMr3zEm — Altaf (@Nadaf6Altaf) April 6, 2018

Preity Zinta in Jodhpur to meet & support Salman. Thankyou @realpreityzinta this is something salman fans will always be grateful of.



WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN — Devil (@ibeingdevil_) April 6, 2018

Preity Zinta reached Jodhpur to meet n give her support to @BeingSalmanKhan this is called true friendship. M glad i shipped this girl wth Salman once. No any other Thank u @realpreityzinta



WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN — Jigisha (@jigisays) April 6, 2018

Priety zinta arrives jodhpur to meet #SalmanKhan ... yeh hote hai true frnds .. balki woh nahi jo acquitted hote hi mumbai chale gaye (fake frnds) #Tabu#Saif#SonaliBendre

... #WeLoveYouSalmanKhanpic.twitter.com/C7CeVlK7ls — Ayash (@being_Ayashkant) April 6, 2018

Preity went to Jodhpur :):) — A (@A_000716) April 6, 2018