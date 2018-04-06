Preity Zinta In Jodhpur Where Salman Khan Is Jailed. 'True Friendship,' Says Twitter

Highlights
- Preity Zinta arrived in Jodhpur on Friday afternoon
- Preity Zinta is currently in India to attend the IPL
- Salman Khan was taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail on Thursday
On Instagram or Twitter, there has been no post from Preity about visiting Jodhpur but a video of the actress exiting Jodhpur airport and quickly making her way to a waiting car is being circulated on social media. Dressed in casuals, Preity wore an over-sized hat and appeared to have been trying to evade the paparazzi waiting outside.
Preity Zinta was also one of the first celebrities to have visited Salman Khan's Mumbai home after the actor was convicted in a 2002 hit-and-run case in July 2015. On Twitter, Preity had written: "Shattered after hearing the verdict. Hope the court sees Salman Khan has helped and saved hundreds of people over the years. #beinghuman." In December that year, Salman was acquitted of all charges in the case by the Bombay High Court.
On Friday, here's how Twitter reacted after Preity's arrival in Jodhpur: "Preity Zinta in Jodhpur to meet and support Salman. Thank you Preity Zinta this is something Salman fans will always be grateful of," read a tweet from a fan club while another added: "Preity Zinta arrived in Jodhpur to meet and give her support to Salman Khan. This is called true friendship."
@realpreityzinta in jodhpur ... love u preity WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN pic.twitter.com/R3yUMr3zEm— Altaf (@Nadaf6Altaf) April 6, 2018
Preity Zinta in Jodhpur to meet & support Salman. Thankyou @realpreityzinta this is something salman fans will always be grateful of.— Devil (@ibeingdevil_) April 6, 2018
Preity Zinta reached Jodhpur to meet n give her support to @BeingSalmanKhan this is called true friendship. M glad i shipped this girl wth Salman once. No any other Thank u @realpreityzinta— Jigisha (@jigisays) April 6, 2018
Priety zinta arrives jodhpur to meet #SalmanKhan ... yeh hote hai true frnds .. balki woh nahi jo acquitted hote hi mumbai chale gaye (fake frnds) #Tabu#Saif#SonaliBendre— Ayash (@being_Ayashkant) April 6, 2018
...
Preity went to Jodhpur :):)— A (@A_000716) April 6, 2018
On Thursday evening, Salman Khan was taken to Jodhpur Central Jail after he was found guilty of poaching endangered blackbuck in Rajasthan while filming Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998. Inside the jail, security has been pumped up for Salman, who has a cell to himself. The court will hear Salman Khan's bail plea tomorrow.
Last seen in 2013's Ishkq In Paris, Preity Zinta is awaiting the release of the much delayed Bhaiyyaji Superhitt. Salman Khan, who recently wrapped the Abu Dhabi schedule of Race 3, also has Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat in his line-up.