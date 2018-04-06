Blackbuck Verdict: 'Salman Khan Will Come Out Stronger,' Tweet Varun Dhawan And Other Celebs

Highlights "I'm sure he will come out of this stronger," tweeted Varun "Salman Khan is one of the strongest people I know," he added "I feel this is too harsh," said Arjun Rampal

I know for a fact that Salman bhai and his family have the utmost respect and faith in our judiciary system. @BeingSalmanKhan is one of the strongest and most genuine people I know and I'm sure he will come out of this stronger. — Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 5, 2018

The law takes its course. Can't argue it. But at this point in time I just feel helpless and my heart goes out to @BeingSalmanKhan and his family. Reason, cause the last thing @BeingSalmanKhan is, is a criminal.I feel this is too harsh. I do hope he gets the relief he deserves. — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) April 5, 2018

Such outdated archaic laws in India that really need to be changed! Parts of our legal system needs a revisit! Any1 can file a case on anyone! One court says not guilty other says guilty! People thrown from court to court! @BeingSalmanKhan doesn't deserve this at all! Ridiculous — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) April 5, 2018

5 years punishment in this case...?

... @BeingSalmanKhan surely paying the price for being celebrity... — Annup Sonii (@Anupsonicp) April 5, 2018

I am extremely shocked to hear @BeingSalmanKhan being convicted by session court but also having full trust in indian judiciary which has many other doors to appeal for final justice whatsoever. Since He is most loved person by industry N people for his human reasons too. — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 5, 2018

How many tigers have been poached and what's the status of Justice on that.

How many jungles have been cut down in the name of development, isn't it leading to wildlife killing.

Punishing a good human being is not acceptable https://t.co/dBtc3tuM34 — Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) April 5, 2018

वाह रे क़ानून! Rape और Murder के Victims चक्कर पर चक्कर लगाते रहते है उनका कोई Insaaf नहीं। एक आदमी @BeingSalmanKhan जो कितनी Charity और Proper टैक्स भरता है। उसको 20 साल पहले Incident के लिये फँसा रखा है! #IStandWithSalmanKhan#BlackBuckPoachingCase — Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) April 5, 2018

I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work: Jaya Bachchan, Rajya Sabha MP on #SalmanKhan#BlackBuckPoachingCasepic.twitter.com/VUEM0RIweE — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018