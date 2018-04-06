Blackbuck Verdict: 'Salman Khan Will Come Out Stronger,' Tweet Varun Dhawan And Other Celebs

Highlights
- "I'm sure he will come out of this stronger," tweeted Varun
- "Salman Khan is one of the strongest people I know," he added
- "I feel this is too harsh," said Arjun Rampal
Mr Rampal, who was one of the first ones to tweet, wrote: "The law takes its course. Can't argue it. But at this point in time I just feel helpless and my heart goes out to Salman Khan and his family. Reason, cause the last thing Salman Khan is, is a criminal. I feel this is too harsh. I do hope he gets the relief he deserves."
This is how Bollywood and other celebrities reacted after the blackbuck verdict:
I know for a fact that Salman bhai and his family have the utmost respect and faith in our judiciary system. @BeingSalmanKhan is one of the strongest and most genuine people I know and I'm sure he will come out of this stronger.— Varun DAN Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 5, 2018
The law takes its course. Can't argue it. But at this point in time I just feel helpless and my heart goes out to @BeingSalmanKhan and his family. Reason, cause the last thing @BeingSalmanKhan is, is a criminal.I feel this is too harsh. I do hope he gets the relief he deserves.— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) April 5, 2018
Such outdated archaic laws in India that really need to be changed! Parts of our legal system needs a revisit! Any1 can file a case on anyone! One court says not guilty other says guilty! People thrown from court to court! @BeingSalmanKhan doesn't deserve this at all! Ridiculous— Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) April 5, 2018
5 years punishment in this case...?— Annup Sonii (@Anupsonicp) April 5, 2018
... @BeingSalmanKhan surely paying the price for being celebrity...
I am extremely shocked to hear @BeingSalmanKhan being convicted by session court but also having full trust in indian judiciary which has many other doors to appeal for final justice whatsoever. Since He is most loved person by industry N people for his human reasons too.— Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 5, 2018
How many tigers have been poached and what's the status of Justice on that.— Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) April 5, 2018
How many jungles have been cut down in the name of development, isn't it leading to wildlife killing.
Punishing a good human being is not acceptable https://t.co/dBtc3tuM34
वाह रे क़ानून! Rape और Murder के Victims चक्कर पर चक्कर लगाते रहते है उनका कोई Insaaf नहीं। एक आदमी @BeingSalmanKhan जो कितनी Charity और Proper टैक्स भरता है। उसको 20 साल पहले Incident के लिये फँसा रखा है! #IStandWithSalmanKhan#BlackBuckPoachingCase— Manveer Gurjar (@imanveergurjar) April 5, 2018
Speaking to news agency ANI, Jaya Bachchan said: "I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work."
I feel bad. He should be given relief. He has done a lot of humanitarian work: Jaya Bachchan, Rajya Sabha MP on #SalmanKhan#BlackBuckPoachingCasepic.twitter.com/VUEM0RIweE— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2018
After the judgement, Salman was taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail directly where he spent his first night as Qaidi (prisoner) No. 106. Salman was found guilty of killing blackbuck in Jodhpur while filming Hum Saath-Saath Hain in 1998. The other Hum Saath-Saath Hain co-stars of Salman - Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Neelam Kothari - who were also charged, were acquitted due to lack of evidence. The court will hear Salman Khan's bail request today.