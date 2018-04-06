Salman Khan Spends First Night In Jail, Bail Hearing Today: 10 Points

Salman Khan, convicted in the blackbuck poaching case, was seen sitting before an officer at the jail.

Jodhpur: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan spent his first night at the Jodhpur Central Jail as Qaidi (prisoner) No. 106, after a court found him guilty of killing two endangered blackbuck 20 years ago and sentenced him to five years in jail. His bail request will be heard today. Four other Bollywood stars, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari, were acquitted for lack of evidence. While delivering the verdict on Thursday, the judge said, "The way the accused killed two innocent black bucks in violation of the wildlife laws...he is a film star, people emulate him... there has been a rise in poaching incidents, so leniency is not justified." Salman Khan's lawyer said his bail papers are ready and the hearing will take place at 10:30 am in the Jodhpur sessions court.