Sending Salman Khan To Jail, Judge Said, '...Because People Look Up To Him'

"Since the accused is a film star, people follow him and look up to him. And the way he killed innocent deer, and because there is rampant poaching...," said the judge, explaining his decision.
Four other Bollywood stars, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari, were acquitted for lack of evidence.
"Salman Khan has been convicted under the wildlife protection act and the rest of the stars have been acquitted," prosecutor Mahipal Bishnoi told reporters.
Salman Khan, known for his tough guy roles in Hindi films, had denied shooting the antelopes and had accused the state's forest department of framing him over the black buck case.
He was cleared in 2015 of killing a homeless man in a hit-and-run accident in 2002. That decision is now being challenged in the Supreme Court.
In an interview to NDTV in 2012, Salman Khan had said that cases against him have been dragging on for years as questions would be raised on the judge's integrity if he was acquitted and the case wrapped up too soon. "It would take a Dabangg (fearless) judge to set me free," Salman Khan had said, referring to the title of his megahit film.
CommentsKnown for his controversies more than his films at one point, Salman Khan worked at reinventing himself over the years, setting up a charity, taking up painting and gaining a reputation of a large-hearted celebrity.
Salman Khan's conviction hits the Hindi film industry hard. Around Rs 700 crore is riding on the star, one of the most bankable in Bollywood.