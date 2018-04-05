Salman Khan Found Guilty, Other Actors Acquitted In Blackbuck Poaching Case
Blackbuck Case Verdict: Salman Khan was present in the Jodhpur court today along with his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam. Salman Khan has been found guilty, while the other actors have been acquitted. They were all facing charges under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.
Blackbuck Case Verdict: Salman Khan has been found guilty, could face up to six years in jail.
Jodhpur: Salman Khan, one of India's biggest stars, faces up to six years in jail after being held guilty of killing blackbuck while on a film shoot near Jodhpur in Rajasthan 20 years ago. The 52-year-old actor was charged with hunting two blackbuck while working on the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain" in 1998. His co-stars in that movie, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam have been acquitted.
Here are the top developments from the Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case verdict:
Salman Khan was in court for the verdict in what is known to be his "lucky" black shirt. His lawyers are pleading for a lesser sentence. If he is sent to jail for less than three years, he can apply for bail immediately.
Salman Khan is one of the most bankable stars in India with a cult fan following. Currently, around Rs 700 crore is believed to be riding on him in the bustling Hindi film industry dubbed Bollywood. He just completed a mega budget film, Race 3.
In 2015, Salman Khan was acquitted in a 2002 hit-and-run case in which his Toyota Land Cruiser had crashed into men sleeping on a pavement in Mumbai's Bandra, killing one.