Salman Khan Found Guilty, Other Actors Acquitted In Blackbuck Poaching Case

Blackbuck Case Verdict: Salman Khan was present in the Jodhpur court today along with his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam. Salman Khan has been found guilty, while the other actors have been acquitted. They were all facing charges under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: April 05, 2018 12:06 IST
Blackbuck Case Verdict: Salman Khan has been found guilty, could face up to six years in jail.

Jodhpur:  Salman Khan, one of India's biggest stars, faces up to six years in jail after being held guilty of killing blackbuck while on a film shoot near Jodhpur in Rajasthan 20 years ago. The 52-year-old actor was charged with hunting two blackbuck while working on the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain" in 1998. His co-stars in that movie, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam have been acquitted.
Here are the top developments from the Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case verdict:
  1. Salman Khan was in court for the verdict in what is known to be his "lucky" black shirt. His lawyers are pleading for a lesser sentence. If he is sent to jail for less than three years, he can apply for bail immediately.
  2. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were present in the Gypsy that Salman Khan was believed to be driving in October 1998 during the alleged hunt in Kankani village near Jodhpur.
  3. The blackbuck is an endangered species and is protected under the Indian Wildlife Act.
  4. The blackbuck were killed near a village of Bishnois, a community that revers these animals and is passionate about protecting them.
  5. There were 28 witnesses in the case, including Bishnoi villagers who came out running from their huts on hearing gunshots.
  6. The Bishnois alleged that they took a bike and chased the Gypsy that Salman Khan was driving, and that the actor fled. Deer carcass was found at the spot from where the actors drove away.
  7. For nearly two decades, Salman Khan had argued variously that he was not armed, that he had an air gun that doesn't kill. Reports that the animals died of "overeating" and that they were killed by dogs were also submitted in court.
  8. In an interview in 2009, Salman Khan had told NDTV that he had "saved the deer" and fed it. "We saw fawn caught in a bush. He was petrified. I took him out of there, gave him some water. The whole herd was there. (The fawn) ate a few biscuits and went away". The whole controversy started then, he claimed.
  9. Salman Khan is one of the most bankable stars in India with a cult fan following. Currently, around Rs 700 crore is believed to be riding on him in the bustling Hindi film industry dubbed Bollywood. He just completed a mega budget film, Race 3.
  10. In 2015, Salman Khan was acquitted in a 2002 hit-and-run case in which his Toyota Land Cruiser had crashed into men sleeping on a pavement in Mumbai's Bandra, killing one.


