Salman Khan Found Guilty, Other Actors Acquitted In Blackbuck Poaching Case

Jodhpur: Salman Khan, one of India's biggest stars, faces up to six years in jail after being held guilty of killing blackbuck while on a film shoot near Jodhpur in Rajasthan 20 years ago. The 52-year-old actor was charged with hunting two blackbuck while working on the film "Hum Saath Saath Hain" in 1998. His co-stars in that movie, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam have been acquitted.