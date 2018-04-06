Salman Khan, On First Night In Jail, Refused Dal-Roti Dinner: Report

The 52-year-old actor was served dal-roti for dinner, but according to Press Trust of India, he refused it. He didn't call for food from outside either.
On Friday morning, hours before a court hears his request for bail, Salman Khan would be served regulation khichdi breakfast.
Jail superintendent Vikram Singh, speaking on the celebrity prisoner, said Salman Khan would get no special treatment.
"He will have a simple wooden bed, a rug and a cooler in his cell. He was given normal jail diet like Dal chapatti and the morning meal will include simple khichdi," Mr Singh said on Thursday evening.
Last night, the actor's bodyguard came with a change of clothes for him.
Salman Khan has been kept in ward no. 2, next to the cell of self-styled godman Asaram, who has been in prison since 2013, when he was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old schoolgirl at his ashram.
Mr Singh said that the actor had a blood pressure issue when he arrived in jail and the doctor of the prison dispensary checked him. His blood pressure was later declared normal.
On the reported threat to Salman Khan by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi - who is lodged in a different jail - Mr Singh said the actor may be kept with a few other prisoners from Friday "so that he is not alone considering the threat to him."
Comments
Salman Khan's two sisters, Alvira and Arpita, are still in Jodhpur after they attended the court hearing. Reports suggest more family members, including the actor's brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, may arrive today.