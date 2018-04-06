Salman Khan, On First Night In Jail, Refused Dal-Roti Dinner: Report A jail official said Salman Khan had blood pressure when he arrived and the prison doctor checked him. His blood pressure was later declared normal.

92 Shares EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan was sentenced to jail after he was convicted in the blackbuck poaching case. Jodhpur: Salman Khan,



The 52-year-old actor was served dal-roti for dinner, but according to Press Trust of India, he refused it. He didn't call for food from outside either.



On Friday morning,



Jail superintendent Vikram Singh, speaking on the celebrity prisoner, said Salman Khan would get no special treatment.

Salman Khan is in the same jail as Asaram Bapu, the spiritual leader accused of raping a schoolgirl.



Last night, the actor's bodyguard came with a change of clothes for him.



Salman Khan has been kept in ward no. 2, next to the cell of self-styled godman Asaram, who has been in prison since 2013, when he was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old schoolgirl at his ashram.



Mr Singh said that the actor had a blood pressure issue when he arrived in jail and the doctor of the prison dispensary checked him. His blood pressure was later declared normal.



On the reported threat to Salman Khan by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi - who is lodged in a different jail - Mr Singh said the actor may be kept with a few other prisoners from Friday "so that he is not alone considering the threat to him."



Salman Khan was sentenced to jail after a judge declared him guilty of shooting and killing two blackbucks - rare endangered antelopes - near Jodhpur in October 1998, when he was working on a multi-starrer "Hum Saath Saath Hain". His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari were also said to have joined him in the late night hunt but they were acquitted for lack of evidence.



Salman Khan's two sisters, Alvira and Arpita, are still in Jodhpur after they attended the court hearing. Reports suggest more family members, including the actor's brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, may arrive today.



Salman Khan, qaidi (prisoner) no. 106, spent a night in Jodhpur Central Jail and had his own guards, officials said on Friday, a day after the superstar was sentenced to five years in prison for killing blackbucks in Rajasthan in 1998, during a film shoot.The 52-year-old actor was served dal-roti for dinner, but according to Press Trust of India, he refused it. He didn't call for food from outside either.On Friday morning, hours before a court hears his request for bail , Salman Khan would be served regulation khichdi breakfast.Jail superintendent Vikram Singh, speaking on the celebrity prisoner, said Salman Khan would get no special treatment."He will have a simple wooden bed, a rug and a cooler in his cell. He was given normal jail diet like Dal chapatti and the morning meal will include simple khichdi," Mr Singh said on Thursday evening.Last night, the actor's bodyguard came with a change of clothes for him.Salman Khan has been kept in ward no. 2, next to the cell of self-styled godman Asaram, who has been in prison since 2013, when he was arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old schoolgirl at his ashram.Mr Singh said that the actor had a blood pressure issue when he arrived in jail and the doctor of the prison dispensary checked him. His blood pressure was later declared normal.On the reported threat to Salman Khan by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi - who is lodged in a different jail - Mr Singh said the actor may be kept with a few other prisoners from Friday "so that he is not alone considering the threat to him." Salman Khan was sentenced to jail after a judge declared him guilty of shooting and killing two blackbucks - rare endangered antelopes - near Jodhpur in October 1998, when he was working on a multi-starrer "Hum Saath Saath Hain". His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari were also said to have joined him in the late night hunt but they were acquitted for lack of evidence.Salman Khan's two sisters, Alvira and Arpita, are still in Jodhpur after they attended the court hearing. Reports suggest more family members, including the actor's brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, may arrive today.