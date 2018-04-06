Salman Khan Bail Hearing LIVE Updates: Convicted In Blackbuck Poaching Case, Jodhpur Court's Decision Today

Salman Khan Bail Hearing: Jodhpur sessions court will hear Salman Khan's bail plea today

Will Salman Khan get bail today? Here are LIVE Updates of the Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case:



10:31 (IST) Who All Can Meet Salman Khan In Jodhpur Jail? And How Often?



Police said Salman Khan's family could meet him once a week, but given that his bail request is coming up, his lawyer can meet him anytime. No one else is permitted to meet the actor, who has been given an individual cell.

10:28 (IST) A Brief History Of The Blackbuck Poaching Case, For Which Salman Khan Is In Jail



Two blackbucks were shot dead near a village of the Bishnoi community in October 1998, when Salman Khan and other actors - Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari - allegedly went on a hunt after spending the day shooting for their film, "Hum Saath Saath Hain". While Salman Khan has been found guilty in the case and sentenced to five years in prison, the other actors, who accompanied him in the car, have been acquitted for lack of evidence.



Salman Khan had spotted a herd of blackbucks and shot dead two of them, the court was told. The Bishnois alleged that they heard gunshots and came running out of their homes. They claimed that they took a bike and chased the Gypsy that Salman Khan was driving. They later found blackbuck carcasses at the site.



After the verdict sentencing Salman Khan was announced yesterday afternoon, the villagers of the Bishnoi community, who filed the case against the actors and pursued the poaching case for almost two decades, celebrated "justice". The Bishnoi community consider blackbucks sacred, and worship them.



10:05 (IST) Blackbuck Poaching Case: What Happened Yesterday, And Arrangement Made For Salman Khan At Jodhpur Central Jail



Salman Khan, 52, was taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail on Thursday evening, hours after he was convicted in the blackbuck poaching case. There is heavy security at the jail because of the superstar's presence. Salman Khan has been kept alone in cell and nobody is allowed to meet him. The actor has his own guards in jail.







(Photos: Salman Khan at Jodhpur Central Jail on Thursday evening, hours after he was sentenced to five years in jail for shooting and killing two blackbucks)

Salman Khan has been sentenced to five years in prison in the blackbuck poaching case. Four other Bollywood stars, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari, were acquitted for lack of evidence in the case. Inspite of the court finding him guilty, Salman Khan has maintained that he is innocent. While delivering the verdict yesterday, the judge said, "The way the accused (Salman Khan) killed two innocent black bucks in violation of the wildlife laws...he is a film star, people emulate him... there has been a rise in poaching incidents, so leniency is not justified." Salman Khan's lawyer said his bail papers have been prepared and the hearing will take place this morning in the Jodhpur sessions court. 09:53 (IST) Blackbuck Case: Not Salman Khan's First Time In Jail



This, however, is not the first time Salman Khan has gone to prison; it in fact is his fifth time in jail. He has previously been in prison briefly for charges ranging from killing deer to a man sleeping on a Mumbai pavement. Each time though, managing to get bail within a few days. Salman Khan's bail request in yesterday's blackbuck case verdict will be heard today.

09:48 (IST) Salman Khan - Qaidi No. 106



Salman Khan, one of India's biggest superstars, mellower perhaps at 52 than he was in 1998, when he killed two endangered blackbucks in a forest near Jodhpur, spent the night at Jodhpur Central Jail yesterday. Salman Khan, who has long walked the good and bad binary with his larger than life 'bhai' image clashing with his controversial personal life, spent the night in jail as Qaidi (prisoner) No. 106. This, however, is not the first time Salman Khan has gone to prison; it in fact is his fifth time in jail. He has previously been in prison briefly for charges ranging from killing deer to a man sleeping on a Mumbai pavement. Each time though, managing to get bail within a few days. Salman Khan's bail request in yesterday's blackbuck case verdict will be heard today. He has been sentenced to five years in prison. Four other Bollywood stars, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari, were acquitted for lack of evidence in the case. Inspite of the court finding him guilty, Salman Khan has maintained that he is innocent. While delivering the verdict yesterday, the judge said, "The way the accused (Salman Khan) killed two innocent black bucks in violation of the wildlife laws...he is a film star, people emulate him... there has been a rise in poaching incidents, so leniency is not justified." Salman Khan's lawyer said his bail papers have been prepared and the hearing will take place this morning in the Jodhpur sessions court.