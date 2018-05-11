Preity Zinta's Throwback Pic With Salman Khan Will Make You Go 'Aww' On Thursday, Preity posted a picture with Salman Khan, a still from their film Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahan which was released in 2004.

Preity Zinta, who is busy cheering her team Kings XI Punjab in the ongoing Indian Premier League, took some time out to share an adorable moment shared on screen with actor Salman Khan. On Thursday, Preity posted a picture with Salman, which is actually a still from their film, which released in 2004. The actress shared the photo and captioned it: "Awww Salman Khan, Dil Ne Jise Aapna Kaha. Happiness. Friendship. Love, Throwback Thursday, Ting". Preity Zinta and Salman Khan are co-stars ofandWhen Salman was convicted in the blackbuck case in April this year, the actress was spotted visiting him in the Jodhpur Central Jail, where he was lodged . The 43-year-old actress was also one of the first celebrities to have visited Salman Khan's Mumbai home after he was convicted in a 2002 hit-and-run case in July 2015. The actress lives in San Francisco with her husband Gene Goodenough and shuttles between Mumbai and California through the year to manage her work commitments.PreityZinta last starred in 2008 filmand will be next seen in, which is expected to release on September 14. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ameesha Patel.