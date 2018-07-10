Finally, The First Look Of Preity Zinta And Sunny Deol's Bhaiaji Superhit. Also, A New Release Date

Sunny Deol shared the poster of Bhaiaji Superhit (Image courtesy: iamsunnydeol)

Highlights Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade are also part of film Bhaiaji Superhit releases on October 19 Sunny Deol reportedly plays the role of a gangster

The first poster of Bhaiaji Superhit, the much-delayed film of Preity Zinta and Sunny Deol, was released on Tuesday. "Sirf aap ke liye, ye hai Bhaiaji Superhit gang ki pehli jhalak," Sunny Deol tweeted. The actor reportedly plays the role of a gangster in the film, also starring Ameesha Patel, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade. In the poster, Sunny Deol can be seen holding two guns and is flanked by Arshad and Shreyas on either side. Preity and Ameesha also feature in the frame. Also, with the first poster, the new release date of Bhaiaji Superhit was announced. It is expected to hit the screens during Dussehra now - October 19. Bhaiaji Superhit is directed by Neerraj Pathak.



Here's the first poster of Bhaiaji Superhit. Seen yet?





Of Bhaiaji Superhit, Sunny Deol earlier told mid-day, "The film has some high-octane action stunts. I will be seen in a double role. The characters are not twins, they merely look alike. I hope the audience likes what I have attempted." The release date of Bhaiaji Superhit has been changed several times previously. In April, mid-day had reported that the makers have zeroed in on a September release. Before that, it was expected to open during this Eid.



Both Preity Zinta and Ameesha Patel have co-starred with Sunny Deol previously. Preity and Sunny Deol made The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003 while the actor co-starred with Ameesh in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001). Poster Boys was Sunny Deol's film with Shreyas Talpade.



