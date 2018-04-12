Sunny Deol And Preity Zinta's Bhaiyyaji Superhitt Finally Has A Release Date Bhaiyyaji Superhitt releases in September

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta pictured together (Image courtesy: (Image courtesy: realpz) New Delhi: Highlights Bhaiyyaji Superhitt was earlier expected to release during Eid Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ameesha Patel are also part of the film Bhaiyyaji Superhitt was announced seven years ago Bhaiyyaji Superhitt. In the film, Sunny Deol reportedly plays a gangster, who aspires to be an actor. "The film has some high-octane action stunts. I will be seen in a double role. The characters are not twins, they merely look alike. I hope the audience likes what I have attempted," Sunny Deol told



In January, Bhaiyyaji Superhitt was announced seven years ago and Preity shot the last schedule of the film in April 2016. The duo will share screen space after 15 years. They last featured together in the 2003 film The Hero: Love Story of A Spy.



Meanwhile, Bhaiyyaji Superhitt will be Ameesha's second film with Sunny Deol, after Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.



Preity Zinta shot for the film right after her marriage in 2016. She had not made any screen appearance after 2013's Ishkq in Paris. Sunny Deol was last seen in 2017's Poster Boys, in which his brother Bobby Deol was one of his co-stars. He is currently busy with his son Karan's debut Bollywood film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.





