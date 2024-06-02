Preity Zinta Wraps Shoot Of Lahore 1947: 'Toughest Film I Have Worked On'

Preity Zinta shared this image. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta is ready to make a comeback on the big screen after 6 years with Lahore 1947. In the movie, she will be sharing screen space with Sunny Deol. Now, the actress has shared an update about the film's schedule with her fans on Instagram. Well, it's a wrap for Lahore 1947. From glimpses of the mini celebration on sets to candid clicks with director Rajkumar Santoshi and team, the video, shared by Preity, is all things fun.

Preity Zinta has also written a thank you note for Rajkumar Santoshi, cinematographer Santosh Sivan, producer Aamir Khan, music maestro AR Rahman, and her co-stars. It read, “It's a wrap on Lahore 1947 and I couldn't be more grateful to the entire cast and crew for such an incredible experience. I sincerely hope all of you appreciate and enjoy this film as much as we did making it. It's definitely the toughest film I have worked on. Full marks to everyone for all their hard work and patience during the last couple of months. Thank you Raj [Rajkumar Santoshi] ji, Aamir [Khan], Sunny [Deol], Shabana [Azmi] ji, Santosh Sivan & AR Rahman from the bottom of my heart. Loads of love always.”

Reacting to the post, Rajkumar Santoshi's daughter, actress Tanisha Santoshi, said, “Forever your fan girl.”

In addition to Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, Sunny Deol's son, actor Karan Deol will also be seen in Lahore 1947. Aamir Khan, who is backing the project, confirmed it in March.

"I am so happy that Karan Deol has tested so well for the extremely critical role of Javed. His natural innocence, his sincerity, and his honesty bring a lot to the table. Karan has really applied himself, worked hard, done workshops with ADISHAKTI, rehearsals with Raj, and is giving it his all. Javed is a great part, a very challenging part, and I am sure that with Raj Santoshi to direct him, Karan will nail it," Aamir Khan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Before Lahore 1947, Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol worked together in films including Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini.

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit.