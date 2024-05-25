Cannes 2024: A Saree Moment On The Red Carpet, Courtesy Preity Zinta. Bonus - Her Daytime Outfits

Preity Zinta's Cannes diaries. (courtesy: realpz, AFP)

It's almost time to draw the curtains on Cannes 2024. However, the prestigious film festival still has some surprises to offer. While we saw a number of celebrities and prominent personalities from around the globe putting their most fashionable foot forward on and off the red carpet, it was Preity Zinta's red carpet look that took the fashion game to another level. Preity Zinta gave us two looks at the Cannes Film Festival, in rapid succession. Desi girl Preity Zinta picked a pink saree for her red carpet appearance.

At the screening of the film La Plus Precieuse des Marchandises, (The Most Precious of Cargoes), Preity Zinta posed on the red carpet alongside actress Melanie Laurent among other celebrities. Check out her red carpet look:

(Image courtesy: AFP)

Preity Zinta is in Cannes to present the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography honour to veteran cinematographer Santosh Sivan. She has worked with Santosh Sivan in multiple projects, including her debut movie Dil Se... Meanwhile, on her Instagram profile, Preity Zinta shared photos from her day out in the French Riviera. No caption needed. She added the hashtags #cannes2024, #cannesfilmfestival to her post.

Preity Zinta kept her make-up minimal and had her hair tied. See her day out in the French Riviera.

Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.