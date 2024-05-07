Preity Zinta's LOL Reply When Asked About Her Favourite Film: 'I Will Be Called A Narcissist But...

Preity Zinta shared this image. (courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta did a fun Ask Me Anything session on X (earlier known as Twitter) with her fans. During the session, she talked about her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more. An X user asked the actress as a part of her session, "Your all time favorite movie?" Preity Zinta's answer was major LOL. "Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Veer Zaara. Cannot add any more of my movies otherwise I will be called a narcissist but Kal Ho Na Ho is also there." Preity Zinta starred in Veer Zaara with Shah Rukh Khan. In Kal Ho Na Ho, the actress worked with SRK, Saif Ali Khan and Jaya Bachchan.

Preity Zinta signed off the session with these words, "Thank you all for a wonderful #pzchat . It was very nice talking to you all after so long. Kids have woken up from their nap so I have to run. Till then take care, be happy and loads of love always."

Check out Preity Zinta's LOL reply here:

Mr India, Chaal baaz & Veer Zaara Cannot add any more of my movies otherwise I will be called a narcissist but Kal Ho Na ho is also there. https://t.co/CzBFHnRpIm — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 6, 2024

Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.

Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough in 2016 and she moved to Los Angeles. However, she keeps visiting India. The couple welcomed twins Gia and Jai via surrogacy in 2021.