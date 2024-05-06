Asked About Sangharsh Co-Star Ashutosh Rana's Acting 'Terrified' Her, Preity Zinta Says, 'Broke My Leg, Chipped My Teeth'

Preity Zinta in the poster of the film. (courtesy: X)

Preity Zinta, who has been grabbing the limelight with her presence at the IPL matches, hosted an Ask me anything session on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday. From IPL matches to her upcoming films, from Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, fans wanted to know about everything from her. Amid all queries, a fan dug out throwback gold and asked Preity Zinta about her co-actor Ashutosh Rana who delivered a powerful as well as menacing performance in Sangharsh. A fan asked, "Did Ashutosh Rana's convincing act in Sangharsh opposite you left you terrified as well?#pzchat". To this, Preity replied, "I broke my leg, chipped my teeth and cut my lip during that shoot, so it was definitely a tough shoot, and it terrified me with so many hospital visits. Ashutosh was definitely mind blowing in the film." FYI, Sangharsh is the 1999 psychological horror thriller, directed by Tanuja Chandra. Preity Zinta played the character of a CBI officer in the film. Akshay Kumar was also a part of the film. Ashutosh Rana played a character of an eunuch named Lajja Shankar Pandey.

Take a look at the X exchange here:

I broke my leg, chipped my teeth and cut my lip during that Shoot, so it was definitely a tough shoot, and it terrified me with so many hospital visits. Ashutosh was definitely mind blowing in the film 👊 https://t.co/q1YTvMLijI — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 6, 2024

On Monday afternoon, Preity Zinta started an Ask Me Antyhing (AMA) session on her X handle on this note, "Finally some time off after a while. Happy to do a quick #pzchat as requested by you guys. Bring it on folks." Take a look:

Finally some time off after a while. Happy to do a quick #pzchat as requested by you guys. Bring it on folks ❤️ — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 6, 2024

A couple of months back, Preity shared a set of images with husband Gene Goodenough by her side to wish him wedding anniversary. In the first picture, Gene can be seen kissing Preity on her cheek as she smiles her heart out. The carousel post features an in-flight picture, a picture from their beach vacation as well as a happy picture of them together. Preity wrote in the caption, "Happy Anniversary to my better half. What can I say about you. You are my love for all reasons & for all seasons. Thank you for being the best husband & father & for holding fort when I am away. I love you to the moon & back." Take a look at Preity's post here:

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married in a private ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016. They welcomed twins via surrogacy in 2021. They are parents to kids Gia and Jai.