Preity Zinta's Wedding Anniversary Wish For Gene Goodenough Is Everything: 'You Are My Love For All Reasons'

Preity Zinta shared this image. (courtesy: PreityZinta)

Preity Zinta wished husband Gene Goodenough with an adorable post on their wedding anniversary. Preity Zinta shared a set of images with husband Gene Goodenough by her side. In the first picture, Gene can be seen kissing Preity on her cheek as she smiles her heart out. The carousel post features an in-flight picture, a picture from their beach vacation as well as a happy picture of them together. Preity wrote in the caption, "Happy Anniversary to my better half. What can I say about you. You are my love for all reasons & for all seasons. Thank you for being the best husband & father & for holding fort when I am away. I love you to the moon & back." Take a look at Preity's post here:

Preity Zinta often shares pictures with husband on her Instagram. On Valentine's Day, she shared a bunch of pictures with Gene Goodenough. She wrote in the caption, "Happy Valentines Day to all of you & to my forever Valentine. #valentines #hubby #ting" Take a look:

Preity Zinta celebrated her 49th birthday recently and she shared glimpses of it on her Instagram profile. "Thank you to everyone for all the love and for the wonderful wishes. I love you all. Wish you loads of love and light always #Thankyou #Gratitude," the actress captioned the post. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough got married in a private ceremony in Los Angeles in 2016. They welcomed twins via surrogacy in 2021. They are parents to kids Gia and Jai.