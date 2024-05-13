Preity Zinta's Viral Comment On Dil Se Co-Star Manisha Koirala's Post: 'A Hero On And Off Camera'

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: TheSRKian)

Preity Zinta gave a roaring shout out to Manisha Koirala, her co-star from her debut film Dil Se, and it was all things beautiful. It so happened that on Sunday, Manisha Koirala, who has been receiving immense appreciation for her performance in Heeramandi, shared a post, recounting her experiences while shooting for the magnum opus. The post caught the attention of many Bollywood celebrities, who lauded the actress for her performance. Among them was also Preity Zinta, who only had nice things to say about her Dil Se co-star Manisha Koirala. Calling her a "powerhouse of talent," Preity recalled how the Bombay star took her under her wing and provided guidance throughout the film's shoot. Preity wrote, "I love you Manisha, I saw the show for you & you killed it You are such a powerhouse of talent & an even better human being. I will never forget how lovely, welcoming & generous you were to me in Dil Se Thanks to you I started my film journey on such a positive note. You never made me feel I was working with a superstar & nurtured me on the shoot."

She continued, "Always smiling, accommodating & ready for rehearsal & suggestions. You will always be hero on & off camera. More power to you always." For the unversed, the 1998 Mani Ratnam directorial marked Preity Zinta's Bollywood debut. The film's star cast also included Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala.

Take a look at Manisha Koirala's post:

Now see what Preity Zinta commented below:

In a recent conversation with NDTV, Manisha Koirala opened up about her battle with depression and shared how it "consumed" her during the shoot of Heeramandi. Manisha said, "Being impacted by cancer, I know how important your body, mind, and health are. How intertwined they are. How dependable they are. So sometimes when I'm in deep depression...Even now sometimes I go into depression. When I was doing Heeramandi, it consumed me so much. My mood swings were constantly fluctuating. And I just knew, 'Sail through this phase and once this is out, focus on your health'."

During the series' trailer launch event in Delhi, Manisha Koirala spoke about reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after more than two decades. She said, "I waited 28 years for Sanjay to call me and it's been a pleasure. It's an honour to be working with that genius. A lot of hard work and pyaar mohabbat has gone into making Heermandi. We have made the show with so much love, and we expect you all to love it."

Manisha Koirala plays the role of formidable "tawaif" Mallikajaan in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.