Mother's Day 2024: Preity Zinta's Message To Fans - 'Give Your Moms A Big Hug And Say Thank You'

Marking the special occasion of Mother's Day, actor Preity Zinta opened up about how her life changed after the arrival of her children - Jai and Gia. "Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out there. I could never have imagined, being a mother would change me so much. If someone told me 3 years ago, that I would voluntarily put myself second to someone in the world, all the time, every time, I would have laughed and dismissed it ! Guess what !!! I was so wrong. Now, the kids always come first. Not because I have to, but because I want to. How silly & immature of me to have thought otherwise. It doesn't matter how tired I am, how busy I am or how hungry I am, the kids always come first," she wrote on Instagram.

Preity shared that she feels like a superhuman when she is surrounded by her twins.

"The happiness & pure joy I feel looking at them lights up my darkest days and I feel superhuman strength when I need to protect them. I'm sure I'm not the only mother who feels like this. Sadly, we only start appreciating our mothers when we step into that role. So here's a big shout out to all the mothers out there. The single ones, the working ones and the ones who devote all their time at home looking after their kids n families . It's really a job where there are no promotions, no time off & very little gratitude," she added.

"If you are lucky they will appreciate you when you are older when they become parents otherwise it's all about giving, loving & nurturing without any expectations . So give your moms a BIG HUG & say THANK YOU YOU LOVE THEM & APPRECIATE THEM cuz mom's are the closest thing to God #Happymothersday #loveuma #ting," she wrote.

To make her Mother's Day post more captivating, she uploaded a video featuring her adorable moments spent with her mother and her own kids. On November 11, 2021, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity is all set to return to the silver screen after a long hiatus. She will be seen sharing screen space with Sunny Deol in 'Lahore 1947'.

