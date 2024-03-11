Aamir Khan Confirms Sunny Deol's Son Karan's Casting In Lahore 1947

Sunny shared this image. (courtesy: SunnyDeol)

Aamir Khan confirmed the speculation that Sunny Deol's son Karan will act in Lahore 1947. As quoted by Hindustan Times, Aamir Khan said in a statement, "I am so happy that Karan Deol has tested so well for the extremely critical role of Javed. His natural innocence, his sincerity, and his honesty bring a lot to the table. Karan has really applied himself, worked hard, done workshops with ADISHAKTI, rehearsals with Raj, and is giving it his all. Javed is a great part, a very challenging part, and I am sure that with Raj Santoshi to direct him, Karan will nail it." FYI, Lahore 1947 is backed by Aamir Khan's production house. Sunny Deol is the protagonist of the film. Sunny has teamed up with his frequent collaborator Rajkumar Santoshi for this film.

The film was announced in Ocober last year. Aamir Khan's production house shared the news through an official statement. It read, "I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be most enriching. We seek your blessings. a" Take a look:

Sunny Deol tasted major success with Gadar 2 last year. The film made a whopping amount of money at the box office. At one of the success parties of Gadar 2, the three Khans marked their presence. Aamir Khan also congratulated Sunny Deol for this feat at the party.

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol are known for their rock-solid partnership in the Hindi film industry. They worked together in films like Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini. Rajkumar Santoshi also directed Bobby Deol's debut film Barsaat. The director's last film was Bad Boy featuring Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi.