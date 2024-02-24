Sunny Deol, With His Teddy Bear, Is On His Way To Film Lahore 1947

Sunny Deol shared this image. (courtesy: SunnyDeol)

For all Sunny Deol fans, we have some amazing news in store for you. The actor has announced that he is all set to begin shooting for his upcoming film Lahore 1947. Sunny Deol has shared a picture of himself clicked inside a car on Instagram. The actor is seen dressed in an ice-blue colour shirt and his signature beige hat. Oh, and, not to miss the oh-so-cute teddy bear. FYI: Sunny Deol loves teddy bears (more on that later). Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “Going for filming Lahore, 1947.” Lahore, 1947 will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Aamir Khan's production house has backed the project. Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have previously worked together in films like Ghayal, Ghatak and Damini.

Now, let us talk about Sunny Deol's love for teddy bears. The actor's obsession with teddy bears was revealed on the Koffee With Karan Season 8, wherein he appeared along with his younger brother, actor Bobby Deol. During one of the segments, Sunny Deol's older son Karan Deol, in a video message, revealed that his dad has a huge collection of soft toys in his bedroom. In response to this revelation, show host Karan Johar said, “Who would know that a man who could destroy a country with a hand pump, can actually be into teddy bears!”

Wait, there is more. Sunny Deol left the Internet gushing all over him as he recreated Bobby Deol's hit song Jamal Kudu with a cute teddy bear. On the occasion of Christmas, the Gadar 2 star shared a video of himself dancing with a small teddy bear at the forefront of a decorated Christmas tree. Sharing the clip, Sunny Deol wrote, “Celebrated Christmas with my fave Teddy Bear.” Bobby Deol, who was quick to acknowledge the post, dropped a handful of red heart emoticons. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 co-star Ameesha Patel commented, “You are the cutie pie —- cuter than any teddy bear.”

Coming back to Lahore, 1947, the film's official announcement was made by Aamir Khan's production company last year in October. The statement read, "I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be the most enriching. We seek your blessings.”

Sunny Deol was last seen in Gadar 2.