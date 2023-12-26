Watch: Sunny Deol Recreates Brother Bobby Deol's Animal Song Jamal Kudu With A Teddy Bear

Image posted on Instagram. (courtesy: poojadesai)

Sunny Deol recreated his brother Bobby Deol's Animal entry song Jamal Kudu on the occasion of Christmas and the Internet cannot seem to have enough of it. Earlier this year, the Deol brothers had appeared on the latest season of Koffee With Karan. On the show, it was disclosed that the Gadar 2 actor is obsessed with collecting Teddy Bears and soft toys. Now, the actor has shared a reel of himself dancing with his teddy bear to Bobby's song Jamal Kudu. For the caption, Sunny Deol wrote, "Celebrated #Christmas with my fave Teddy Bear." His brother Bobby dropped hearts below the post:

Take a look at the video below:

Just a day ahead of the release of Animal, Bollywood star Sunny Deol gave a big shout-out to his “little brother” Bobby Deol. On Thursday, the Gadar 2 star posted a series of happy pictures of himself with Bobby Deol, who is essaying “Animal Ka Enemy” in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial. In the clicks, the Deol brothers can be seen sitting next to each other and flashing million-dollar smiles for the camera. Dishing out sibling goals, Bobby Deol, in one of the pictures, is posing with his arms around his big brother. In his special note, Sunny Deol shared that Bobby Deol's glimpses in the teaser and trailer “has shaken the world”. Sharing the post, Sunny Deol wrote, “My Little brother has shaken the world [fire emoticons]. All guns firing success to Animal! Best wishes to Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.” Responding to the post, Bobby Deol dropped an adorable comment. The Animal actor wrote, “You are my life; love you the most,” and ended the comment with a handful of red heart emoticons.

Music director-singer B Praak and actor Rahul Dev dropped a handful of red heart emoticons. Singer and songwriter Hema Dangi said, “Bobby Sir looks like he's still in the role but TBH he makes the movie better.”

This is not the first time that Sunny Deol has expressed his excitement for Bobby Deol's latest release. Earlier, Sunny Deol shared another shout-out post for his brother, dropping a still from Animal featuring Bobby Deol. In it Bobby Deol is seen soaked in blood, with his finger on his lips, gesturing at someone to be quiet. Sharing the picture, Sunny Deol simply wrote, “Bob [Bobby Deol with red heart emoticon].” In the comments section, the Soldier actor replied, "Love you."

ICYMI, the Animal team hosted a grand screening of the film on Thursday night. It was a starry affair with Bollywood's who's who marking their attendance.