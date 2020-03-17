Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Projects Suspended Because Of Coronavirus

Ekta Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: ektarkapoor )

Highlights Balaji Motion Pictures suspended all of their work

Ekta Kapoor announced the news on Tuesday

She shared a statement on social media

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures Limited, Balaji Telefilms Limited and ALTBalaji suspended all of their administrative and production work, due to the global outbreak of coronavirus. On Tuesday, Ekta Kapoor released a statement on social media, announcing that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of their employees, cast and crew. "The safety and well-being of our employees, cast and crew is of paramount importance to us. In light of the pandemic spread of the COVID-19 virus, all administrative and production work across Balaji Telefilms Limited, Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and ALTBalaji stands suspended till further notice. We are complying with all safety and precautionary measures suggested by the government to help contain the situation. We're confident that together we will show our resilience and bounce back. We urge everyone to be safe and ensure necessary health measures," read the statement.

Sharing the statement on social media, Ekta Kapoor shared a note where she asked the team of Balaji to "stay safe". She wrote, "Amongst many first times, we have shut office for the first time (teams worked during the floods, terror attacks, bank holidays). But today is not about spirit but safety. Even temples churches, gurudwaras and mosques are on a break. All we have is prayers, humanity and each other. Stay safe team Balaji."

Take a look at the statement here:

Karan Johar, on Monday, shared a statement on social media announcing that his production house Dharma Productions has suspended all of their administrative and production work. "In view of the epidemic spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout the world including India, we at Dharma Productions have suspended all administrative and production work until further notice. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of all and we are complying with all the precautionary measures suggested by the government to minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew, workers and audience," read an excerpt.

Have a look at the statement by Karan Johar here:

The global outbreak of the novel coronavirus has affected work in multiple sectors and has led to the suspension of several film and television projects. First detected in a seafood market in China's Wuhan, the virus has infected over 1.63 lakh people in 100-plus countries around the world, claiming over 6,000 lives. In India, 137 cases of Coronavirus have been detected so far.