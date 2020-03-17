"Point Taken": Divyanka Tripathi Apologises For Tweet On Mumbai Traffic Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Here's what she had tweeted: "With such less traffic in Mumbai, it seems like an opportunity to quickly complete metro, bridges and smooth roads."

Divyanka shared this photo (courtesy divyankatripathidahiya)

Highlights

  • Divya Tripathi tweeted about Mumbai on Tuesday
  • Her tweet offended a section of the Internet
  • "Should everything be news and point of argument?" she tweeted
New Delhi:

Actress Divyanka Tripathi tweeted an apology of sorts after a section of the Internet pointed out that her tweet about empty Mumbai roads amidst the coronavirus outbreak appears to be "insensitive." In a tweet on Tuesday morning, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wrote: "With such less traffic in Mumbai, it seems like an opportunity to quickly complete metro, bridges and smooth roads." Her tweet garnered responses like "As if the engineers and construction workers lives aren't important. Such a vague and unrequired tweet at this moment." Divyanka not only deleted her tweet but also responded to an offended user by offering apologies: "My apologies. Point taken." In a separate tweet, Divyanka wrote: "We all are humans and susceptible to errors. In this volatile and violent social media world, important question is: If someone's capable of realizing and apologizing... are you capable of forgiving and moving on?"

She added: "Should everything be news and point of argument? Where's humanity there?"

Read Divyanka Tripathi's tweets here:

Ahead of her apology tweet, Divyanka was subjected to quite a bit of schooling by the Internet. "This tweet is kind of insensitive, not expected from you," wrote an angry netizen while another called her Beauty without brains." Here's how Twitter reacted to Divyanka's now-deleted post.

Earlier, the actress had shared this post, also featuring her husband Vivek Dahiya, about "Love in the time of corona."

Love in the times of Corona. #LoveInTheTimesOfCorona

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Divyanka Tripathi got married to her Ye Hai Mohabbatein co-star Vivek Dahiya in 2016. The couple won reality TV show Nach Baliye 8 in 2017. Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved TV celebs in India. She currently features on Yeh Hai Chahatein, which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

