Olga Kurylenko On Why She Isn't Hospitalised After Testing Coronavirus-Positive

A day after James Bond star Olga Kurylenko revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus, the actress shared an extensive post on her Instagram profile, in which she thanked all her fans and well-wishers. "Thank you to everyone who has sent me well wishes, I'm overwhelmed with everyone's kindness. I wanted to take this opportunity to answer the most common questions that I've been asked regarding coronavirus," wrote the 40-year-old actress. In her post, Olga also revealed that she isn't at a hospital because they are full and that they are only admitting those patients who are struggling with life. "Why I'm not in hospital? Because hospitals are full and they are only taking patients that are struggling with life, if I understand correctly. I was told that if I get worse, call an ambulance," read an excerpt from her post.

In her post, Olga Kurylenko talked about where and how she got tested. She wrote: "Where I got tested? In the hospital when an ambulance took me there after I called because my fever was over 39. How did I get tested? They took a swab from my throat. Where did I get coronavirus? Impossible to know. It could be anywhere. I could have touched a taxi handle and gotten it from there. It's on surfaces. For a week my temperature was stable 38. Sometimes up to 38.5. Today it's come down."

The actress, who has featured in films like Quantum Of Solace, Oblivion and Johnny English Strikes Again, on Monday shared an Instagram post, in which she wrote: "Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I've actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourselves and do take this seriously."

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan (China) last year, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). So far, 126 people have tested positive for COVID - 19 in India. The releases of several Bollywood as well Hollywood projects have been shifted indefinitely due to the pandemic.