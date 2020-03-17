First Tom Hanks And Now Idris Elba? Twitter Has 'Had It' With Coronavirus

Idris Elba shared this image. (Image courtesy: idriselba)

Almost a week after Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were tested coronavirus-positive, British actor Idris Elba revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday night, the 47-year-old actor shared a video on Twitter, in which he revealed that received his results and they were positive. Idris Elba, in the video, stated that he has been isolated since finding out last Friday that he had been exposed to someone who tested positive. Mr Elba also revealed that his wife Sabrina Dhowre "has not been tested" but she is "doing OK." Soon after Idris Elba shared the news on social media, Twitter went into a state of meltdown.

Sharing the video on social media, Idris Elba wrote: "This morning I tested positive for COVID- 9. I feel OK, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing."

Here's the video that Idris Elba shared:

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Idris Elba's fans were evidently upset with the news and that clearly reflected in the tweets shared by them. A Twitter user shared a GIF to sum up his reaction to the news of his favourite stars being tested positive for COVID- 19. "First Tom Hanks and now Idris Elba? Coronavirus, I've had it with you," read the tweet.

first tom hanks and now idris elba?? CORONAVIRUS IVE HAD IT WITH YOU pic.twitter.com/djWneDU3zb — paul rudd (@philsadelphia) March 16, 2020

Another fan wrote in his tweet, "It's going to be okay, Idris Elba."

Here's what another Twitter user shared:

Live footage of me at work finding out Idris Elba has the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/OqmUMYB5PO — Miranda (@toastedthemost) March 17, 2020

Tom Hanks, who has now been released from the Australian hospital where he was in isolation since testing positive, also featured in several tweets.

coronavirus out here infecting people like tom hanks and idris elba??? NOT ON MY WATCH pic.twitter.com/IZWg9bRZuw — tab(@hcneymadden) March 16, 2020

A Twitter user added a hint of humour in his post.

Update: Wow, Idris Elba testing positive confirms my worst fear that being super wonderful looking can't stop this virus. Hard pill to swallow for us hotties. — Shawn Hatosy (@ShawnHatosy) March 16, 2020

The novel virus which originated in Wuhan, China late last year, has been classed as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Over 114 people across India have tested positive for the virus, while Maharashtra has registered the maximum cases of coronavirus (39). In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the releases of several films, including Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Rana Daggubati's Haathi Mere Saathi have been shifted.

Idris Elba is best-known for his work in TV crime series Luther And The Wire, for playing Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, the acclaimed films Beasts Of No Nation and Molly's Game. He is also known for his portrayal of Heimdall in the Thor and Avengers films.