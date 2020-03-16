After New Tweet, Tom Hanks Is Being Given Advice On How To Eat Vegemite The Aussie Way

The Forrest Gump actor has been keeping fans updated via Twitter ever since he was diagnosed with the Coronavirus

After New Tweet, Tom Hanks Is Being Given Advice On How To Eat Vegemite The Aussie Way

Tom Hanks with his wife Rita. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Highlights

  • Many tweets came with Forrest Gump references
  • He and his wife have been tested positive for Coronavirus
  • Tom Hanks and his wife are currently in Australia
New Delhi:

Tom Hanks, isolated in Australia with COVID-19, is being fed Down Under's national dish - Vegemite on toast. The Forrest Gump actor has been keeping fans updated via Twitter ever since he was diagnosed with the Coronavirus; his latest tweet, however, has prompted a flood of Aussie advice. The tweet - a message of thanks to those helping care for Tom Hanks - his wife Rita Wilson is also Coronavirus positive - was accompanied by a picture of a tube of Vegemite and a plate of toast spread with it. Vegemite, a yeast extract, is the Australian version of Marmite and popular to the point of being an obsession in the country. Tom Hanks, it appears, has not nailed the Aussie way of eating Vegemite on toast. To be clear, his toast is spread with too much Vegemite.

First, Tom Hanks' tweet:

The comments thread on his tweet is full of helpful responses from Australians giving Tom Hanks Vegemite advice. "The secret to Vegemite toast is 1/3 Vegemite and 2/3 butter maximum," apparently. "Tom, what are you doing? No Australian puts that much Vegemite on his toast," read another response. Tom needs to scrape 60% of the Vegemite off, it seems. Read the responses here:

Our favourite response is this one, a riff on Tom Hanks' "life is like a box of chocolates" line from Forrest Gump:

Tom Hanks announced on Twitter last week that he and Rita Wilson were down with the Coronavirus:

His next tweet referenced another iconic dialogue, this time from the film A League Of Their Own - "there's no crying in baseball."

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were in Australia for a new biopic on Elvis Presley, in which the actor was cast as the Elvis' manager.

Twitter has been overwhelmed by the beloved actor's Coronavirus announcement; fans think he's going to be fine though, seeing as how he survived a plane crash and marooning in the film Cast Away, isolation as a stateless person in The Terminal, pirates in Captain Phillips and various other adventures on-screen.

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to several work on film and TV productions being suspended. Many ready to release projects - such as Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi - have been postponed.

Comments
Tom Hanks Coronavirustom hanks and rita wilson coronavirus testCoronavirus

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com