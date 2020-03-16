Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Suspends Administrative And Production Work Because Of Coronavirus

Karan Johar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: karanjohar )

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions "suspended" all of their administrative as well as production work due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The filmmaker shared a statement on Monday and announced that the company has suspended all the work keeping in mind the safety of their workers. "In view of the epidemic spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout the world including India, we at Dharma Productions have suspended all administrative and production work until further notice. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of all and we are complying with all the precautionary measures suggested by the government to minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew, workers and audience. We wish for everyone to stay strong and healthy in the face of the ongoing global health crisis. We'll see you at the movies soon," read the statement.

Along with the statement, Karan Johar shared a note, in which he asked everyone to "stay safe and sanitised!" He wrote in the caption: "All of us at Dharma Productions wish for the well-being of the members of our work family and every citizen of the world ...we pray that the world can overcome this situation as soon as possible! God speed to everyone and stay safe and sanitised!"

Take a look:

Earlier this week, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty postponed the release of their film Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, due to the Coronavirus scare. An excerpt from their statement read: "We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family but due to recent outburst of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience."

Coronavirus outbreak has affected work in several sectors and has led to the suspension of several film and TV projects. The virus, first detected in China's Wuhan, has infected over 1.63 lakh people in 100-plus countries around the world, claiming over 6,000 lives. In India, over 110 cases of Coronavirus have been detected so far.