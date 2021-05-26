Sakshi Tanwar And Varun Badola In A Throwback From London

Sakshi Tanwar with Varun Badola. . (courtesy badolavarun)

TV star Sakshi Tanwar might be a social media recluse but she often makes appearances on her friends' Instagram accounts and the latest actor to post a picture with her is Varun Badola. On Wednesday, he posted a throwback picture of himself along with the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actress. He did not reveal in which year the photograph was taken but he did say that it happens to be from their London trip. Posting the happy picture on his profile, Varun Badola wrote in his caption: "My old and a very, very dear friend Sakshi Tanwar. The best part is that she is a star, and a big one but she has not found a reason to be on Instagram. Here we are on our trip to London together." He added the hashtag #throwback to his post.

Sakshi Tanwar became a household name after featuring as Parvati in Ekta Kapoor's top-rated show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Besides Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sakshi Tanwar is best-known for starring in the TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, opposite Ram Kapoor. In terms of films, she featured opposite Aamir Khan in Dangal. She also had a film with Sunny Deol - Mohalla Assi.The actress has also featured in web-series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat,which featured Ram Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's MOM - Mission Over Mars, in which co-starred with Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh. The actress will next be seen in the Anushka Sharma-produced crime drama Mai, which will release on Netflix.

Varun Badola is best known for his appearance in shows such as Koshish - Ek Aashaa, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Astitva.. Ek Prem Kahani, among others. Varun Badola is married to actress Rajeshwari Sachdev.