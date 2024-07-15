Sakshi Tanwar On Being Single Mother To Daughter Dityaa: 'It's Challenging'

Sakshi with her daughter Dityaa. (courtesy: SakshiTanwar)

Sakshi Tanwar, who adopted a nine-month-old girl in 2018, talked about her journey as a single mother and how she balances between her aspirations and parental duties in an interview with News 18. Sakshi named her daughter Dityaa. Sharing ideas about the crucial task of balancing between the personal and the professional lives, Sakshi told News 18, "I think all of us are trying to achieve that balance, which is the biggest challenge women face because of society's expectations and our own dreams and aspirations. In the middle of all that is your child - who wants your attention and has his own set of expectations from you." For the unversed, Sakshi played a working mother in Tahira Kashyap's directorial debut Sharmajee Ki Beti where her teenage daughter failed to understand her dreams and aspirations initially.

Sakshi Tanwar continued, "As a parent, you are constantly trying to achieve that balance. Fortunately for me, I am not a typical working mom because my work is not a daily 9-to-5 job. I don't have to wake up in the morning, go to work, and come back in the evening. I can plan my shoots as per requirements, and I'm only shooting 50 to 65 days of the year. I can manage my time because parenting is a full-time job, and you don't have any excuse for not being there."

During the same conversation, Sakshi Tanwar revealed that her family supports her lot in raising the daughter. She said, "If you have to be there with the child, you've got to be there. I have been lucky that when I was shooting, my family stepped in and was very supportive."

Sakshi added, "My bhabhi, my sister took care of my child. It's very difficult to strike that balance, and it's the most challenging thing to have a balance between your own aspirations and time with your child. Every day is a new lesson and a new challenge. When the child is throwing a tantrum, there is no manual or support system to guide you. You just handle it however you can. It is challenging."

Sakshi Tanwar became a household name after featuring as Parvati Agarwal in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. She acted in serials like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Balika Vadhu, Kutumb, to name a few. Her film credits include Dangal, Bawra Mann, Samrat Prithviraj, Dial 100. She also grabbed eyeballs with her powerful performance in the Netflix web series Mai: A Mother's Rage.