Sharmajee Ki Beti Trailer: Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, And Saiyami Kher's Tale Of Dreams And Heartbreaks

The trailer of filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's film Sharmajee Ki Beti has been released.The film features Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, along with Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles. Sharmajee Ki Beti explores the aspirations, dreams, and coming-of-age moments within a multigenerational narrative of quintessentially middle-class women from diverse backgrounds.

The trailer of Sharmajee Ki Beti immerses viewers into the lives of three remarkable women, all sharing the surname 'Sharma,' each navigating their own formidable and distinct challenges. Jyoti, a middle-class marvel, strives to balance her career with her responsibilities as a wife and mother. Kiran, a vivacious homemaker, finds her world turned upside down after relocating from Patiala to Mumbai, yet this move helps her discover her true self. Tanvi, a young cricket sensation who effortlessly hits sixes on the field, struggles to convince her boyfriend that her ambitions extend beyond marriage. Additionally, the trailer provides a brief glimpse into the lives of two teenage Sharma girls navigating the challenges of growing up--from the mysteries of menstruation to self-discovery.

Sharing what fans can expect from the film, Tahira said, "Sharmajee Ki Beti is a dream come true for me. The film is special to me not only because it marks my directorial debut, but also because it has provided me with an opportunity to explore a subject very close to my heart - women's empowerment. The light hearted, comical narrative highlights the everyday struggles, triumphs, and diverse experiences of middle-class women. Each character reflects a part of my own journey, making it deeply personal. " Divya Dutt also opened up about her experience working in the film.

"I feel Sharmajee Ki Beti offers a refreshing narrative that focuses on the intricacies of everyday life and relationships from the perspective of females belonging to different generations, each with unique personalities and outlooks on life. When I read the script, I fell in love with my character, Kiran and the beautiful vulnerability it had. She appears to be quite flighty by nature, but there's an undercurrent of strong emotions due to the circumstances she faces in her personal life. Portraying Kiran allowed me to explore new facets of my acting abilities that I hadn't tapped into before. Tahira's vision for this film was both clear and inspiring; it was truly fascinating to work with her and bring this story to life," she shared. Sharmajee Ki Beti will be out on Prime Video on June 28.

