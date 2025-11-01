Tahira Kashyap Writes A Heartfelt Note Wishing Ayushmann Khurrana 17th 'Legal' Anniversary

Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap penned a heartfelt note for her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, as the couple marked their 17th wedding anniversary, which she fondly referred to as their “legal” anniversary.

Tahira took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures of the couple. The first was an image from their wedding day, and the other seemed to be a recent photograph.

For the caption, she wrote: “Happy ‘legal' Anniversary. We got legal ( as we called it) 17 years back this day! In this world of chaos and order, ups and downs, you are my constant, and it feels like you always have been for lifetimes. You bring out the best in me, even in the worst of times, something no one can do, perhaps no one else will. Umm forever (sic).”

Ayushmann married his childhood sweetheart, Tahira Kashyap, in 2008. They have a son and a daughter together.

Talking about the actor, Ayushmann was recently seen in “Thamma” alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rashmika Mandanna.

Set in a fictional world, the film sees a crossover with Varun Dhawan's “Bhediya” and introduces Aneet Padda as “Shakti Shalini” from Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

“Thamma”, a film based on vampires, follows a journalist played by Ayushmann, who gets caught up in the power struggle between vampires Rashmika and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Looking forward, Ayushmann will be seen alongside Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet Singh's upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, directed by Mudassar Aziz, which is locked for a Holi release and will hit the big screens on March 4, 2026.

“Har pati ki hoti hai, apni ek aflatoon duniya…Jo unko bhale hi satati ho, magar hum sabki badha hasati hai! Introducing the world of #PrajapatiPandey starring Ayushmann Khurrana in #PatiPatniAurWohDo With #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi and #RakulPreetSingh joining the ride, this #MudassarAziz directorial, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and creatively produced by Juno Chopra, brings laughter, love, and chaos this Holi 4th March 2026.”

The release date was announced by the production banner T-Series Films on Instagram on October 18.

