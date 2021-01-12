On Sakshi Tanwar's Birthday, Ekta Kapoor Shares A 'Landmark Pic' Of Their Friendship

Ekta Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: ektarkapoor)

Highlights Sakshi Tanwar turned 48 on Tuesday

Ekta Kapoor shared a post for her on social media

She posted a throwback picture from 2019

Happy birthday, Sakshi Tanwar! The actress turned 48 on Tuesday and guess who posted a million-dollar wish for her on social media? None other than producer Ekta Kapoor. Sakshi and Ekta have worked together on the popular TV series Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, which made the actress a household name. Sharing a "landmark picture of their friendship," Ekta Kapoor wrote how much she "admires" Sakshi Tanwar. Her caption read: "Happie birthday soxieee! This pic taken on August 16, 2019 is landmark picture of our friendship! You are and will always be (like Smriti Irani) someone I love and admire for your personal ethics as much as your professional one."

Smriti Irani is best-known for playing the role of Tulsi in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

See Ekta Kapoor's post here:

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii started in October 2000 and concluded after eight years. Sakshi Tanwar rose to fame after playing the role of Parvati in the show, produced by Ekta Kapoor. Sakshi Tanwar featured alongside Kiran Karmarkar, who played her husband Om, Kavita Kaushik, Suchita Trivedi, Shweta Keswani and others. Sakshi won several awards for the show.

Apart from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sakshi Tanwar is also known for starring in Ekta Kapoor's another hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The show also featured Ram Kapoor. Sakshi has also worked in some feature films.

Sakshi Tanwar was last seen in M.O.M. - Mission Over Mars, a series by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji. She co-starred with Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh.