After Ahaan Panday's <i>Saiyaara</i> Teaser Goes Viral, Mohit Suri Calls It An Ode To Love Stories

Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and directed by Mohit Suri, will be led by debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The makers unveiled the film's teaser yesterday and the crackling chemistry of the onscreen pair against the backdrop of a true-blue love story left the internet impressed.

Mohit Suri credited with timeless romantic movies like Aashiqui 2 and Hamari Adhuri Kahani was overwhelmed with the response. The filmmaker shared why the romance genre is close to his heart.

What

Mohit Suri's next titled Saiyaara has debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead.

The teaser of the film released yesterday garnered a lot of buzz and positive response from the audience.

Mohit Suri reacted, "I feel you can tell so many beautiful stories and take people along so many journeys and celebrate so many emotions but the romantic genre is always special. Saiyaara is my homage to the love stories I love and the sweeping romances that I have come across throughout my life. I have been fortunate to have met so many people who have been kind enough to share their incredible love stories with me."

He added, "I'm delighted to see this unanimous response to the teaser of Saiyaara. I'm thrilled for Ahaan and Aneet. They deserve all the love because they have really put in everything for people to connect so deeply with the teaser of Saiyaara. I share this moment with my incredible team and everyone at YRF. I hope people keep engaging and connecting with Saiyaara as we peel every layer of emotion, every season of love through our marketing campaign."

Coming Together Of Mohit Suri And Yash Raj Films

Saiyaara is set to release on July 18, 2025, in theatres worldwide and is produced by the company's CEO Akshaye Widhani. YRF is known for producing incredible romantic films over its rich legacy of 50 years and Akshaye is aware that people had huge expectations from the teaser of Saiyaara.

He said, “We were delighted to have found the opportunity to collaborate with someone like Mohit Suri in our pursuit to make a love story that could resonate with not just the youth of our country but also with everyone who wants to watch a love story that they can root for. So, the appreciation we are receiving for Saiyaara is hugely humbling.”

In A Nutshell

Saiyaara is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's onscreen romance has generated a buzz. Mohit Suri known for his knack for storytelling when it comes to romance sagas, is overwhelmed with the response to the teaser.