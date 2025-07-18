Amrita Singh Was Going Through Her Divorce When She Was Offered A Male-Dominating Character In <i>Kalyug</i>

Mohit Suri, who launched newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in his latest film Saiyaara, talked about how he cast Amrita Singh in a scene-stealing role for his second film Kalyug. During a conversation with Radio Nasha, Mohit Suri shared Amrita Singh was going through her divorce when she was approached for the film.

Mohit Suri shared vivid details of his first encounter with Amrita Singh. She was going through her divorce back then. But as an artist, she had the equal zeal of trying something new, revealed the director.

"I remember Kunal Deshmukh and I went to meet Amrita ma'am. She was shooting for Kavyanjali at the time, so we went to the set to meet her. I narrated the story to her, saying I wanted her to play a character who dominated a male-dominated industry, a very strong female character. But while watching her, as I was narrating, I was subconsciously thinking something," recalled Mohit Suri.

"And after finishing the narration, she said, 'Yeah, I'll do it.' Then Kunal and I left. But on the way back, I told Kunal to immediately turn the car around, saying we made a mistake and needed to go back. We returned, and I told her, 'We made a mistake, ma'am. You be exactly who you are, we want you just like that.' She said, 'Yes, I was thinking the same, that who can dominate me? I am already dominating.' And I said, 'Yes, yes, we want you exactly as you are,'" said Mohit Suri.

Saif Ali Khan-Amrita Singh's Divorce

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's divorce made as much noise as their wedding. Talking about their disagreements, Saif Ali Khan had told The Telegraph back then, "It isn't nice to be constantly reminded of how worthless you are and to have taunts, jeers, insults, and abuses thrown at your mother and sister all the time. I've gone through all of it."

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in 1991. Their daughter Sara Ali Khan was born on 12 August 1995, and their son Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi on 5 March 2001.

