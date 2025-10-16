In Barbie Pink And Red, Sisters Gigi And Bella Hadid Light Up Victoria's Secret Show In New York

The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show kicked off with all the spectacle and theatrical flair the brand is known for. The event also marked the reunion of supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Notably, the show marked Bella Hadid's radiant return to the runway, just one month after being hospitalised for a severe flare-up of chronic Lyme disease. She was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2013 when she was 16 years old.

The Hadid Sisters

For her initial strut, Gigi wore a Barbie pink lace camisole with delicate straps. It featured a structured cup shape and intricate lace detailing. She paired it with matching high-cut lace briefs, continuing the lace motif for a cohesive look.

Gigi topped the lingerie set with a voluminous floral cape composed of countless pink, fluffy petals. She draped it dramatically over her shoulders while a lavish train trailed behind. Matching Barbie-pink stilettos completed her outfit.

Later in the show, Gigi Hadid changed into a structured white corset top and pleated skirt. She also wore oversized white angel wings at the back. They were quilted with a soft, puffy texture and a graceful arc, creating a dramatic silhouette as she walked the ramp. She teamed the ensemble with transparent heels.

Meanwhile, Bella Hadid stunned in a satiny red bra and briefs for her first turn down the runway. Red stockings held up by garters added to the vintage-inspired look. She layered the lingerie set with a voluminous, flowing red robe left open at the front. For footwear, the supermodel opted for strappy red high heels.

Her second look was a metallic fringed bra top and briefs. A dramatic pair of large, white angel wings gave a celestial vibe to the runway presentation. She completed the outfit with minimal, strappy, clear-toned high-heeled sandals.

About 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was held at Steiner Studios in New York on October 15.

In addition to the Hadid sisters, Jasmine Tookes opened the event while pregnant with her second child. She wore a gold netted outfit that accentuated her baby bump and seashell-like wings. Adriana Lima walked the ramp wearing a gold, shimmering body suit. She paired it with bronzed wings and a golden feathered collar.

Other supermodels that were part of the iconic show included Alessandra Ambrosio, Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski, Alex Consani and more. The event featured an all-female lineup of performers, comprising Missy Elliott, Karol G, Madison Beer, and the K-pop group TWICE.