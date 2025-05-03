Bella Hadid Serves A Winning Beauty Look With Rose Lips And Radiant Cheeks

American super model, Bella Hadid has delivered a winning stroke yet again. The 28-year-old stunner dolled up in a rosy blushed glam avatar as she was celebrating the one-year birthday of her fragrance label, Orabella. The beauty look was caught on camera while it was a work-in-progress and it aced all the charts of what a beaming from within glam should look like.

Bella Hadid was a proud founder as she brought in the celebrations of her perfume label, Orabella while looking like a million bucks. While dressing up was still in progress she showed off her rose hued glam look that was to die for. The 28-year-old model's pretty face was dolled up with a radiant look achieved with a mix of foundation and glow drops. To this she added arched brows, smokey gunmetal eyeshadow laden eyelids, black eyeliner defined upper eyelids and kohl-lined waterline that completed her eye glam.

To doll up her visage further she added the perfect strokes of a warm bronzer and rose-tinted radiant blush that gave her chiselled cheekbones along with beaming and blushed apples of her cheeks. Bella added the finishing touches of glam to her look with a rose hued ip colour with a beautiful glossy finish.

Bella's tresses were still being styled and were wound into numerous curlers crowned on top of her head that became the crowning glory of the look.

Bella Hadid's blushed and beaming beauty look with rose lips digs out glam out.

